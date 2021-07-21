The Taliban have said they would fight only to defend themselves over the Muslim holiday of Eid al Adha but stopped short of declaring a formal ceasefire after pressure to halt fighting mounted from both international and local stakeholders.

"I can confirm we are in defence status during Eid," a spokesperson for the Taliban told AFP on Wednesday, without offering further details.

Eid al Adha is one of the biggest festivals on the Muslim calendar and sees livestock sacrificed to share with the less privileged.

In Afghanistan, celebrations started this Monday and will run to the end of Friday.

For past Islamic holidays, the militants have declared a pause in fighting with government forces, offering a brief respite to Afghans who can visit family in relative safety.

But the group has been criticised for using ceasefires to reinforce their positions and resupply fighters, allowing them to attack Afghan security forces once the truce expires.

The Taliban comment comes a day after President Ashraf Ghani said in a speech that the Taliban had proved "they have no will and intention for peace," with negotiations between the two warring sides achieving little.

Minutes before his address, at least three rockets landed near the presidential palace where Ghani held outdoor prayers with top officials to mark the start of Eid.

The attack was claimed by Daesh.