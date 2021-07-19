As armed clashes continue to escalate in Yemen's central Marib province, displaced civilians are forced to abandon their refugee camps situated near frontlines to seek safety elsewhere.

Ahmed Al Measar, 44, a father of six children, said he was forced to take refuge at five different camps as a result of the raging violence in the province.

“The first and most difficult displacement was in December 2015. It was very painful to leave our home, land and everything we owned,” Measar told Anadolu Agency. "It took us seven days of travel on foot to reach Marib city," he said.

The ongoing conflict displaced at least 40,824 people in the first half of 2021, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) reported.

From June 27 to July 3, a total of 81 households, including 1,086 people, were displaced at least once, the IOM said in a statement.

The highest number of displacements occurred in Dhale, Marib and Hudaida provinces during this period.

Measar and his family spent the last six years looking for a safer place between five different camps for internally displaced people (IDP).

“When we arrived at Al Khaniq camp in August 2017, the camp lacked a lot of basic services,” the Yemeni father said.

“But after the intervention of humanitarian organisations, difficulties began to ease as shelter, food and schools were provided, but that did not last for long as the fighting resumed,” Measar said.

IDPs abandon camp after camp amid brewing violence

In recent months, Iran-aligned Houthi rebels have stepped up attacks in an attempt to take control of the oil-rich Marib province, one of the most important strongholds of the legitimate government and home to the headquarters of Yemen’s Defence Ministry.

The Yemeni army, meanwhile, launched a large-scale military operation against Houthi rebels on various fronts in Marib.

Marib hosts approximately one million displaced Yemenis, one-quarter of around four million IDPs in the country, most of them have been sheltering in Marib in 130 different camps since the beginning of the conflict in 2014, according to the Executive Unit of IDPs, a government unit set up in 2009 to serve as a link between the government and international organisations supporting IDPs.

Houthis have launched several military attacks on Marib and its outskirts using ballistic missiles and explosives-laden drones.

“As we were settling in Al Khaniq camp, Houthi forces attacked the camp in January 2020, killing and injuring a number of IDPs. Many families, including mine, had to flee to Madghal camp then to Al Suwaida camp where I am staying now since July 2020,” Measar said.

In February, Houthi rebels staged a new military operation in Marib in an attempt to capture the province.