Jacob Zuma's long-running corruption trial has resumed, with the ex-president appearing virtually from jail in a bid to avert more of the violence that swept South Africa after he was imprisoned in a separate case.

Zuma's lawyers are seeking to have the case postponed by up to three weeks because of the unrest and the pandemic to allow time for the trial to resume physically in court.

Judge Piet Koen adjourned the case and said he would make a ruling on the arguments made by Zuma's legal team on Tuesday at 0800 GMT.

Security was tight around the High Court in the southeastern city of Pietermaritzburg, capital of Zuma's home region of KwaZulu-Natal, where loyalists have previously gathered, but barely any supporters turned out on Monday.

There are fears that Zuma's latest court appearance could trigger fresh protests.

Last week's unrest left more than 200 people dead, after protests that began in the former president's home province of KwaZulu-Natal escalated into looting, arson and riots, spreading to Gauteng province.

Crowds clashed with police and ransacked or set ablaze shopping malls in an outpouring of general anger over the inequality that persists 27 years after the end of apartheid and poverty exacerbated by Covid-19 lockdowns.

The charges

Zuma, 79, faces 16 charges of fraud, graft and racketeering related to the purchase of fighter jets, patrol boats and military gear from five European arms firms in 1999 when he was deputy president.

He is accused of taking bribes from one of the firms, French defence giant Thales, which has been charged with corruption and money laundering.

The trial started in May after numerous postponements and delays.

Zuma, 79, who appeared in person for the opening, proclaimed his innocence. Thales also pleaded not guilty.

Monday's hearing will focus on an application by Zuma's legal team for chief prosecutor Billy Downer to recuse himself from the case over claims he leaked information to the media.