Egyptian authorities have released two activists and three journalists after months in pre-trial detention, officials and lawyers said, amid concern by President Joe Biden’s administration over the arrest and harassment of government critics and rights advocates.

State security prosecutors ordered the release of the five pending ongoing investigations into charges against them, according to two judicial officials. They spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorised to brief the media.

Esraa Abdel Fattah, an activist and writer, walked free early on Sunday, her sister Shimaa wrote in a Facebook post.

She was a co-founder of the April 6 movement that played a crucial role in the 2011 pro-democracy uprising that toppled longtime autocrat Hosni Mubarak.

Abdel Fattah was arrested in October 2019 in a city west of Cairo, during a crackdown that followed small but rare anti-government protests. Hundreds were arrested at the time, but many were later released.

She faces charges of spreading false news, being a member of a banned group and misuse of social media, but despite the lengthy detention has yet to stand trial, according her lawyers.

READ MORE:Egypt uses prosecution branch to crush dissent – Amnesty

Journalists released

Authorities also released journalist Gamal el Gamal, said rights lawyer Nasser Amin. El Gamal is widely known for his columns critical of the government of President Abdel Fattah el Sisi. Amin posted a photo on Facebook showing him sitting with Gamal at home after his release.

Security forces arrested Gamal in February upon arrival at Cairo International Airport from Turkey, where he had lived since 2017.

Gamal was charged with spreading false news, joining a terrorist organisation and inciting public opinion against state institutions.

Authorities also released Abdel Nasser Ismail, deputy head of the Socialist People’s Alliance Party, after roughly two years in pre-trial detention, his brother Abdel Mawla Ismail said.

Ismail was arrested in the September 2019 crackdown. He was accused of spreading false news and of joining a terrorist organisation.

Among those released Sunday were journalists Mustafa el Aasar and Moataz Wadnan, according to rights lawyer Malek Adly.

Wadnan, the journalist, was arrested in February 2018 following his interview with Egypt’s former top auditor Hesham Genena who caused uproar after he said former military chief of staff Sami Annan possessed documents incriminating the country’s “leadership.”

El Aasar was also arrested in February 2018. Both journalists face charges of joining a terrorist group and disseminating false news in separate cases.