Iraqi state television has aired a video in which a police officer said he led a group that gunned down well-known analyst and government adviser Hisham al Hashemi a year ago outside his home in Baghdad.

Hashemi, who had advised the authorities on defeating Daesh militants and curbing the influence of the pro-Iran Shia militias, was shot dead on July 6, 2020, in a rare high-profile killing in the Iraqi capital.

In the video broadcast by Iraqiya state television a man in a brown jail jumpsuit identifies himself as Ahmed al Kinani, 36, a police first lieutenant working with the interior ministry.

In brief comments, Kinani described how he led a group of four other suspects, who are still at large, to track down and kill Hashemi.

"I pulled my police pistol and shot four bullets into him," Kinani said, without giving a motive for the killing.

