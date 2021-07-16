Junaid Ahmed Palak, Bangladesh's state minister for information and communication technology, has always been quick in adopting new technology. So when the South Asian nation launched “Digital Haat” last Wednesday, the integrated online platform for selling sacrificial animals ahead of Eid al Adha quickly gained popularity. And Palak fittingly became its first customer.

The 40-year-old minister bought a cow from the portal by paying around Tk 70,000 ($825).

“I did it to set an example. During this time of the pandemic, we encourage all to stay at home and take the help of technology to buy their sacrificial animals for Eid,” Palak told TRT World.

Bangladesh and other Muslim majority countries are going to observe Eid al Adha, the second biggest religious festival for Muslims on July 21 this year. Bangladesh usually sacrifices around 10-12 million cattle (cow, buffalo, goat, sheep) on this occasion.

Every year, days before Eid, makeshift cattle markets emerge in large numbers across Bangladesh. However, as the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic gripped the country, the authorities have imposed several restrictions against the mushrooming of makeshift cattle markets.

As of Wednesday, the total Covid death counts in Bangladesh reached 17, 278 while the total caseload surpassed 10,71,774. The deadly Delta variant is spreading fast in urban and rural areas, stretching the country's health sector beyond its limits.

To flatten the infection curve, the government in partnership with an e-commerce association launched the Digital Haat, integrating over 1,843 online shops which source cattle from a total of 241 permanent cattle markets across the country.

“The cattle breeders were worried whether they could make a sale during this year’s Eid because of the pandemic. This Digital Haat (market) will help them to sell their animals online, especially to the urban dwellers,” said Palak.

Not for the first time

Digital Haat is however far from being the first online cattle market in Bangladesh. In fact, for the past six or seven years, buying sacrificial animals online has become a trend for the dwellers of Dhaka and Chattagram— two of the largest cities of the South Asian Nation of some 165 million people.

People like Mohammad Golam Morshed, a banker working in the mid-management of a multinational bank in the capital Dhaka, initially thought the concept of “online Qurbani Haat” might not work in a country like Bangladesh.

“Sacrificial animals are not like perfume, or a book or a cell phone. It’s a living thing. No matter how filthy the Qurbani Haats get, or how foul they smell, people still love to get their feet dirty in the filthy muck of Haat just to get the pleasure of haggling and finding the perfect cattle for sacrifice,” said Morshed.

“This mindset however has changed in the last few years, I believe,” said Morshed, “I first bought my cow from an online Haat in 2017 and since then I have been doing the same,”

“I can tell you that I am very happy with it. This year too, I am ordering my cow from an online Haat,” he added.

Hemayetul Islam, an executive of a marketing agency in Dhaka said with a demanding profession and busy life, online Qurbani Haats actually come as a great respite.

“Now I can order my sacrificial cattle from the comfort of my home. I have wholeheartedly embraced this scope,” he said adding that like the previous year, he would order a cow from the online Qurbani Haat of Bengal Meat.

Complete Qurbani service as well as live cattle

Bengal Meat, one of the largest meat suppliers of Bangladesh is actually a pioneer in selling sacrificial animals online. They have started selling cattle online for Eid since 2013. This year, the meat giant is having a repository of over 1,500 cattle within a price range of Tk70,000 ($825) to Tk400,000 ($4,700).

Md Hares, the head of Bengal Meat's Qurbani project, told TRT World they are offering a complete Qurbani service.