Angry protests have broken out in Lebanon after premier-designate Saad Hariri failed to form a new government, and just as France prepares to host an aid conference on the first anniversary of the country's port blast.

Protests on Friday flared in the northern city of Tripoli over the deepening political and economic crisis, sparking clashes with the army that the Lebanese Red Cross said left at least 19 people wounded.

The army said young men had lobbed a hand grenade towards its forces, wounding five soldiers.

In a separate statement, it said another 10 soldiers where wounded by stones thrown by protesters.

Hariri's exit on Thursday comes amid a financial collapse branded by the World Bank as one of the planet's worst since the 19th century.

France aid conference

Former colonial power France, which has spearheaded international efforts to lift Lebanon out of crisis, said on Friday it would host an aid conference on August 4 to "respond to the needs of the Lebanese, whose situation is deteriorating every day".

The date coincides with the first anniversary of a vast explosion at Beirut port that killed more than 200 people and levelled swathes of the capital.

Caretaker Health Minister Hamad Hassan said on Friday the government would scrap subsidies on medicines costing less than $8 at the official rate (12,000 Lebanese pounds) to shore up foreign currency reserves.

Political wrangling

World powers have pledged millions of dollars in humanitarian aid since last year's port blast, but conditioned it on Lebanon installing a government capable of tackling corruption.

Even as international pressure mounted, with threats of European Union sanctions against them, Lebanese politicians' squabbling has repeatedly thwarted efforts to form a government.

The French Foreign Ministry said Hariri's failure "confirms the political deadlock which Lebanese leaders have deliberately continued for months, even as Lebanon sinks into unprecedented economic and social crisis."

After nine months of deliberations with President Michel Aoun over a cabinet, Hariri threw in the towel on Thursday, accusing Aoun of seeking a "blocking third" of seats for his supporters — effectively a veto.

"If I formed the government that Michel Aoun wanted ... I wouldn't have been able to run the country, because this isn't a cabinet I can work with," Hariri told Lebanon's Al Jadeed TV after he stepped down.

