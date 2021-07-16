South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has said that deadly violence and looting that have shaken the country over the past week were planned, as he arrived in the epicentre of the unrest.

"It is quite clear that all these incidents of unrest and looting were instigated, there were people who planned it and coordinated it," Ramaphosa said on Friday.

Ramaphosa made the remarks when he visited Ethekwini Municipality, which includes the port city Durban, one of the areas worst hit in a week of looting and arson that destroyed hundreds of businesses and killed more than 210 people.

"We are going after them, we have identified a good number of them and, we will not allow anarchy and mayhem to just unfold in our country," he told reporters.

Ramaphosa's visit to KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) province was his first on the ground since the unrest — the worst in post-apartheid South Africa — erupted in the southeastern province before spreading to Johannesburg.

READ MORE: Death toll rises as looting, violence spreads in South Africa

Zuma sparks protests

Shopping malls and warehouses have been ransacked in two provinces, stoking fears of shortages and inflicting a devastating blow to the economy.

At least 212 people have died, some shot and others killed in looting stampedes.

Protests broke out on July 9, a day after ex-president Jacob Zuma, who wields support among the poor and loyalists in the ruling African National Congress (ANC), began a 15-month jail term for snubbing a corruption investigation.

It swiftly degenerated into looting and destruction, driven by widespread anger over the poverty and inequality that persist nearly three decades after the end of white minority rule.

The government said on Thursday that one of the suspected instigators had been arrested and 11 were under surveillance.

Ramaphosa will "undertake an oversight visit (in KZN) to assess the impact of recent public violence and the deployment of security forces," his office said earlier.

READ MORE: South Africa’s Zuma challenges jail term as supporters riot

Economic unrest

Pockets of unrest remained on Friday, and eNCA television reported that a business park was torched overnight in Isipingo, a town south of Durban in KwaZulu-Natal.

The long-term social and economic cost of the unrest was becoming clearer, with calls for the government to address underlying problems to head off mo re violence and despair.

The Nelson Mandela Foundation — a legacy of the late leader of the anti-apartheid struggle and South Africa's first Black president — said violence had been growing at "disturbing levels" in the last two decades and was now regarded as normal.

The state has focused on strengthening law enforcement but neglected strategies to tackle the problems' roots, it said.