Amidst the raging pandemic which claimed almost 600,000 lives in the US, another major crisis has hit the country which has largely been ignored by the government and media.

At least 93,331 Americans have died from drug overdoses in 2020, a 30 percent increase compared to 2019, marking an all-time high and sharpest annual spike in the last three decades.

According to provisional data released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDCP) on Wednesday, the estimated death toll from drug overdose was 72,151 in 2019.

“That is a stunning number even for those of us who have tracked this issue,” Brendan Saloner, associate professor of health policy and management at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health toldThe Wall Street Journal.

“Our public health tools have not kept pace with the urgency of the crisis,” Saloner added.

Heroin, morphine, codeine, oxycodone, hydrocodone and synthetic opioids, such as fentanyl, tramadol cocaine, psychostimulants and methamphetamine, have caused most of the deaths, according to the CDCP survey.

Social isolation, trauma and job losses are the leading factors behind the increasing overdose deaths amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The overdose deaths started to rise in the fall of 2019 with the spread of fentanyl, a powerful synthetic opioid, but in March 2020, social distancing caused by the lockdown measures fuelled these deaths.

“It’s really one of those things where 2020 turbocharged something that was already wildly out of control,” Dr. Saloner said.

The pandemic has played a disincentive role in the sobriety of people struggling with drug addiction under the stressful and socially distanced environment.