WORLD
4 MIN READ
Drug overdose deaths show an alarming spike in the US
Drug overdoses soared due to the long cycle of pandemic-induced isolation, killing 93,331 Americans in 2020.
Drug overdose deaths show an alarming spike in the US
Drug overdose deaths show an alarming spike in the US / Reuters
July 15, 2021

Amidst the raging pandemic which claimed almost 600,000 lives in the US, another major crisis has hit the country which has largely been ignored by the government and media.

At least 93,331 Americans have died from drug overdoses in 2020, a 30 percent increase compared to 2019, marking an all-time high and sharpest annual spike in the last three decades.

According to provisional data released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDCP) on Wednesday, the estimated death toll from drug overdose was 72,151 in 2019.

“That is a stunning number even for those of us who have tracked this issue,” Brendan Saloner, associate professor of health policy and management at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health toldThe Wall Street Journal

“Our public health tools have not kept pace with the urgency of the crisis,” Saloner added.

Heroin, morphine, codeine, oxycodone, hydrocodone and synthetic opioids, such as fentanyl, tramadol cocaine,  psychostimulants and methamphetamine, have caused most of the deaths,  according to the CDCP survey. 

Social isolation, trauma and job losses are the leading factors behind the increasing overdose deaths amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The overdose deaths started to rise in the fall of 2019 with the spread of fentanyl, a powerful synthetic opioid, but in March 2020, social distancing caused by the lockdown measures fuelled these deaths.

“It’s really one of those things where 2020 turbocharged something that was already wildly out of control,” Dr. Saloner said.

The pandemic has played a disincentive role in the sobriety of people struggling with drug addiction under the stressful and socially distanced environment.

Recommended

The opioid is the main cause of overdose deaths in the last three decades as its role has been constantly increasing. 

Fentanyl is 50 times more potent than heroin as the number of people using it has been increasing in the US.

A long time heroin user said thathe didn’t know his limit after using fentanyl to underline its potent.

For example, deaths caused by fentanyl were up by 57 percent in Seattle in 2020 compared to the previous year.

Now, fentanyl is frequently being mixed into other drugs as many of the users are unaware.

Last year 57,550 out of nearly 93 thousand overdose deaths were caused by synthetic opioids, particularly fentanyl. This equals more than a 54 percent increase compared to 2019.

The opioids caused overdose deaths rose almost 37 percent, according to CDC.

Overdoses of methamphetamine and cocaine are also on rise.

Vermont, Kentucky, West Virginia and South Carolina are the states where overdose deaths were mostly increased in the first year of the pandemic.

The deaths occurring because of drug overdose have deepened the health crisis in the US where Covid-19 virus had already hit the hardest, killing hundreds of thousands people since March 2020. 

Explore
US sanctions alleged Iranian 'weapons networks' after UN reimposes restrictions
Kabul erupts in celebration as internet, mobile services resume after two-day outage
Palestine’s long and torturous relationship with the United Nations
By Fawaz Turki
'Nothing ruled out' if Russian plane breaches European airspace: Macron
Ukrainian wanted in Nord Stream case must remain in custody: Polish court
Israel kills 100 people every day in Gaza: UN
Trump issues executive order pledging US military cover for Qatar
Ethiopia church scaffolding collapse kills at least 36: state media
Denmark 'in favour of' shooting down drones violating its airspace
Kremlin warns Europe of ‘serious consequences’ if Russian assets are seized
'No immediate danger' at Zaporizhzhia plant, says IAEA, as Russia-Ukraine trade attack accusations
Gold hits new record amid US government shutdown and economic uncertainty
Taiwan 'will not agree' to produce half of its semiconductors in US
Oktoberfest temporarily closed after bomb threat linked to deadly Munich house explosion
Türkiye’s Foreign Minister Fidan travels to UAE on October 2 with Gaza ceasefire on agenda
Families grieve and wait as rescuers dig through collapsed Indonesian school