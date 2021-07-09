On July 7, the UK High Court granted the US government limited permission to appeal a decision that denied the extradition of WikiLeaks founder and journalist Julian Assange.

No date for a hearing has been set, as yet.

A lower court judge in January blocked the extradition of Assange to the US to face espionage charges over WikiLeaks’ publication of secret military documents. Judge Vanessa Baraitser rejected the request on health grounds, saying Assange was likely to kill himself if held under punitive US prison conditions.

Assange faces a sentence of up to 175 years in prison if extradited.

“[Wednesday’s] decision by the High Court simply gives permission for the US government to attempt to challenge the ruling, but it does not reflect the merits of the US arguments,” the Don’t Extradite Assange Campaign told TRT World in a statement.

Assange’s fiancé Stella Moris, who has two young sons with Assange, gave a statement outside the High Court in London after Wednesday’s decision and called on the Biden Administration to free her husband.

“He won his case in January. Why is he even in prison?” she said.

“I’m appealing to the Biden administration to do the right thing. This appeal was taken two days before the Trump administration left office, and if the Biden administration is serious about respecting the rule of law, the First Amendment and defending global press freedom, the only thing it can do is drop this case.”

The 50-year-old Assange has been in London’s high-security Belmarsh Prison since 2019, after seven years at the UK Ecuadorian embassy, where he sought refuge in 2012 to avoid extradition to Sweden on allegations of rape and sexual assault, which were dropped in 2019.

What's the current US appeal about?

In its current appeal, the US government has proposed a number of assurances to British authorities, including that Assange would not be subject to “special administrative measures” (what could effectively amount to torture) pre-trial or post-conviction, and that he wouldn’t be held under supermax prison conditions.

However, these proposals were subject to change if Assange were to “do something” subsequently that met the test for imposition of high-security measures.

If convicted, the UK was also assured he would be permitted to serve jail time in his native Australia. The caveat is prisoner transfer eligibility can only be considered after all appeals to reach the US Supreme Court are exhausted, which could easily take a decade or longer.

Speaking to TRT World from his home in Sydney, Assange’s brother Gabriel Shipton pointed out the US government’s track record on delivering such assurances hardly inspires any trust.

“They routinely break their promises when it comes to guarantees made on prison conditions,” he said.

Moris took to Twitter to debunk the appeal’s claims, which she described as a formula to keep her husband in prison for the rest of his life.

“On any given day 80,000 prisoners in US prisons are held in solitary confinement. Only a handful are in ADX/under special administrative measures,” she wrote.

“The US government also says it may change its mind if the head of the CIA advises it to do so once Julian Assange is held in US custody.”

More scathingly, Moris said the case against Assange was “built on lies”, following an incriminating report last week that revealed a lead witness for the US government was guilty of lying.

An Icelandic man Sigurdur Ingi Thordarson, a convicted paedophile, fraudster, embezzler and diagnosed sociopath, admitted to fabricating allegations against Assange in exchange for immunity from the US Justice Department.

Those now discredited allegations, which claimed that Assange had directed Thordarson to hack into both public and private Icelandic entities, had formed the basis of the second indictment to shore up the hacking conspiracy charge against Assange.

“The case against him is unravelling,” said Gabriel.

What is Assange being charged with?

In 2019, US prosecutors indicted Assange on 17 espionage charges and one charge of computer misuse over WikiLeaks’ publication of thousands of leaked military and diplomatic disclosures. Ten of the counts are specifically related to publishing and disseminating unauthorised information.

Prosecutors claim Assange illegally aided former US Army intelligence analyst Chelsea Manning to steal classified diplomatic cables and military files that WikiLeaks later printed.

In conjunction with major news media outlets in 2010 and 2011, WikiLeaks published a number of documents and videos exposing US military war crimes in Iraq and Afghanistan, as well as corruption on a global scale.

Assange’s lawyers argue that he was acting as a journalist and is entitled to First Amendment freedom of speech protections for publishing content in the public interest.