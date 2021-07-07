Megaship the MV Ever Given, which blocked the Suez Canal for six days in March, has weighed anchor following a compensation deal between Egypt and the vessel's Japanese owner after having been impounded for more than 100 days.

On Wednesday, the ship started to move north from the central canal city of Ismailia towards the Mediterranean, shortly after 0930 GMT, AFP news agency correspondent said.

The nearly 200,000-tonne container vessel became wedged across the canal during a sandstorm on March 23, blocking a vital artery from Asia to Europe that carries 10 percent of global maritime trade and pumps vital revenues into Egyptian state coffers.

After a round-the-clock salvage operation to dislodge it, Egypt seized the ship and demanded compensation from Japanese owners Shoei Kisen Kaisha for lost canal revenues, salvage costs and damage to the canal.

The Suez Canal Authority (SCA) announced on Sunday that a final deal had been reached, without disclosing the amount of compensation to be paid.

In a statement, it said the ship would leave on Wednesday.

READ MORE:Egypt demands over $1B in damages after Suez Canal blockage

Tough negotiations

Cairo had initially demanded $916 million in compensation before slashing that to around $550 million, but the final amount has been the subject of tough negotiations.

The SCA announced last month that it had signed a non-disclosure agreement with the Japanese firm ahead of reaching a final deal.

SCA chairman Osama Rabie, in a televised interview on Sunday, hailed the deal.

"We maintained our rights and we kept good relations with our clients," he said.

Millions in revenues

Cairo, which earns over $5 billion a year from the Suez, lost between $12 million and $15 million in revenues for each day the waterway was closed, according to the SCA.

The MV Ever Given's grounding and the intensive salvage efforts needed to refloat it also resulted in significant damage to the canal.