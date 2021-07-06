Following the NATO summit in Brussels and the meeting between presidents Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin, all eyes have now turned to China.

The recent NATO Brussels Summit Communique emphasised that China’s international policies and its increasing influence could create difficulties that would need to be dealt with by NATO as a whole.

China-US relations date back to the end of the 18th century. Having gone through several ups and downs throughout the years, relations have continued uninterrupted, with commercial interests playing a key role in their relations.

The volume of financial and commercial relations between Beijing and Washington, the two largest economies in the world, is also crucial on the global scale. These relations have brought the two countries into a highly complex and irreversible level of interdependence in the short to medium term. However, this interdependence has also created a type of "erosion" regarding their differences in the context of security and foreign policy.

The power of diplomacy

President Biden and President Xi had their first meeting on the phone on February 10. After this call, President Biden noted that his priority is to preserve the security, welfare and health of US citizens. He criticised China’s failure to provide transparency in the fight against Covid-19, coercive and unjust economic practices, the oppression in Hong Kong, the violations impacting the Uighurs in Xinjiang and regional issues, including those in Taiwan.

The Biden administration has put a series of regulations against China on his agenda and announced that trade and investment talks with Taiwan — a sensitive topic for China.

Instead of solely targeting China, the Biden administration is trying to build an alliance with countries that share the same discomfort regarding intellectual property theft and trade secrets, and who have been subjected to similar injustices in the past.

When it comes to the question of whether China is a threat or not, it depends on the ultimate goal of NATO and the US. It all depends on whether the international community will accept China and allow it to shape global politics.

The Biden administration will likely not get into a Cold War type situation with either Russia or China. Thanks to President Biden's willingness to solve issues with other countries through diplomacy, there might not be drastic ups and downs in the relations between the US and China. But it does not mean that China is not a threat to other NATO allies: the areas of cybersecurity, China's infrastructure projects and global investments, as well as unfair and illegal trade actions, are also some areas of concern.