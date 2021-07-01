Ethiopia's ceasefire with rebel Tigrayan forces is a work in progress and needs both sides' commitment to work, the Foreign Ministry has said, as aid agencies battled destroyed communications to reach hundreds of thousands facing famine.

The former rulers of Ethiopia's Tigray region, the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF), said on Monday they were back in control of the regional capital Mekelle after nearly eight months of fighting, and the government declared a unilateral ceasefire.

People in Mekelle said incoming Tigrayan fighters had been greeted with cheers. There were similar scenes in Shire in northern Tigray on Wednesday, after Eritrean troops had left, residents said.

"For this to be fully implemented, as they say, it needs two to tango, so the other side needs to react," ministry spokesperson Dina Mufti told reporters on Thursday in reference to the ceasefire.

"So, for example, how and which way is aid going to enter, and what is going to happen with flights. We will see as we proceed. As of now we don't have a ready-made answer. It is a work in progress."

Limits to aid agencies

With electricity and phone and internet lines cut to the region, aid agencies are severely limited in their ability to access people in dire need of food and other services.

The United Nations said in early June at least 350,000 in Tigray were facing famine.

The US Agency for International Development last week estimated the number at 900,000.

"It is urgent to get additional staff and supplies into Tigray, restore electricity and telecoms, and ensure that cash and fuel are available throughout the region for the continuity of humanitarian operations," a spokesperson for the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, Hayat Abu Salah, said.

Satellite equipment 'destroyed'

In Mekelle, the streets were calm on Thursday morning and shops and markets were open for business, Abu Salah said.

Electricity and telecommunications remained down and UN offices were relying on limited remaining satellites after Ethiopian soldiers destroyed equipment at the UNICEF office in the city earlier this week, she added.

On Wednesday, the UN was able to conduct assessment missions to several towns now back under TPLF control, she said, mentioning that the road between Axum and Adwa, in the centre of the northern Tigray, was clear.

“We are preparing for resumption of aid,” Abu Salah said, noting that 5.2 million people were in need of humanitarian assistance in Tigray.