WORLD
4 MIN READ
Ethiopia: Army can return to rebel-held Tigray capital if needed
Ethiopian government task force statement comes after Tigrayan fighters dismissed a government ceasefire as a “sick joke” and a political decision.
Ethiopia: Army can return to rebel-held Tigray capital if needed
A member of the military stands guard as Lieutenant-General Bacha Debele of the Ethiopian National Defense Force, left, speaks to the press in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, June 30, 2021. / AP
June 30, 2021

The Ethiopian army could re-enter the Tigray regional capital of Mekelle within weeks if needed, a spokesperson for the Ethiopian government task force said, adding a ceasefire declared was for humanitarian reasons.

It was the first public statement by any official in Ethiopia's federal government since Mekelle was seized by Tigrayan forces this week.

"Ethiopia is exposed to an attack from outsiders" because of the conflict, Redwan Hussein, spokesman for the Ethiopian government's task force for Tigray, told reporters in apparent reference to Sudan.

On Monday, as the reports emerged of Tigrayan troops reaching downtown Mekelle, the regional capital, the federal government issued a statement declaring a unilateral ceasefire with immediate effect.

READ MORE:No ceasefire in Ethiopia’s Tigray for civilian suffering

Tigray fighters reject ceasefire as 'sick joke'

The fighters now retaking parts of Ethiopia's Tigray region will pursue soldiers from neighbouring Eritrea back into their country and chase Ethiopian forces to Addis Ababa ”if that's what it takes" to weaken their military powers, their spokesperson said Tuesday, as a conflict that has killed thousands of civilians looked certain to continue.

In an interview with The Associated Press, Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) spokesperson Getachew Reda said that “we’ll stop at nothing to liberate every square inch” of the Tigray region of 6 million people, nearly eight months after fighting erupted between the Tigray forces and Ethiopian soldiers backed by Eritrea.

Recommended

The TPLF, an ethnically based political party that dominated Ethiopia's national politics for nearly three decades, has been battling the central government since early November. It made major territorial gains in the past week.

Reda rejected the unilateral cease-fire Ethiopia’s government as a “sick joke” and accused Ethiopia of long denying humanitarian aid to the Tigrayans it now “pretends to care about”. Ethiopia declared the unilateral ceasefire as its soldiers and hand-picked regional interim administration fled the Tigray regional capital following some of the fiercest fighting of the war.

“We want to stop the war as quickly as we can,” the Tigray spokesman said.

But he said liberating the region is not just about territory. “If there is still a menace next door,” whether it be in Eritrea, “extremists” from the neighbouring Amhara region who have occupied western Tigray or Ethiopian forces, it’s about assuring Tigrayans’ security, he said.

READ MORE:Tigrayan forces to chase 'enemy' troops into Eritrea, Amhara region

The comments were sure to bring new alarm from the United States, United Nations and others who have pressed for an end to the fighting in Africa's second most populous country that has sent hundreds of thousands of Tigrayans into the world's worst famine crisis in a decade.

This week's swift turn in the war has left people scrambling to understand the implications for Tigray, as communications links remained largely cut.

READ MORE:The unbearable lightness of war crimes

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
US Supreme Court prevents Trump from firing fed governor for now
US sanctions alleged Iranian 'weapons networks' after UN reimposes restrictions
Kabul erupts in celebration as internet, mobile services resume after two-day outage
Palestine’s long and torturous relationship with the United Nations
By Fawaz Turki
'Nothing ruled out' if Russian plane breaches European airspace: Macron
Ukrainian wanted in Nord Stream case must remain in custody: Polish court
Israel kills 100 people every day in Gaza: UN
Trump issues executive order pledging US military cover for Qatar
Ethiopia church scaffolding collapse kills at least 36: state media
Denmark 'in favour of' shooting down drones violating its airspace
Kremlin warns Europe of ‘serious consequences’ if Russian assets are seized
'No immediate danger' at Zaporizhzhia plant, says IAEA, as Russia-Ukraine trade attack accusations
Gold hits new record amid US government shutdown and economic uncertainty
Taiwan 'will not agree' to produce half of its semiconductors in US
Oktoberfest temporarily closed after bomb threat linked to deadly Munich house explosion
Türkiye’s Foreign Minister Fidan travels to UAE on October 2 with Gaza ceasefire on agenda