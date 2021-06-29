WORLD
Israeli settlers to leave flashpoint Eviatar outpost in occupied West Bank
Following weeks of Palestinian protests, Israeli settlers will leave an outpost near Nablus in occupied West Bank, only for Israeli troops to establish a base in the area, officials say.
An ultra-Orthodox man and settlers gather in the newly-established wildcat outpost of Eviatar near the northern Palestinian city of Nablus in the occupied West Bank, on June 28, 2021. / AFP
June 29, 2021

Jewish settlers have agreed to leave a new outpost in the occupied West Bank that has stirred weeks of Palestinian protests following a deal with Israel's government, officials said.

Under the agreement, confirmed by settler leaders and the interior ministry, the settlers will leave the Eviatar outpost within days but their mobile homes will remain and Israeli troops will establish a base in the area.

According to a statement from regional settler leader Yossi Dagan, the defence ministry has agreed to study land claims to assess the prospect of a future recognised settlement.

Dagan said the agreement had been approved by Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, Defence Minister Benny Gantz and Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked.

Shaked's office confirmed the deal, but spokespersons for Bennett and Gantz were not immediately available to comment.

About 50 Jewish families moved to Eviatar last month, erecting huts, tents and caravans - in defiance of international and Israeli law - on land near Nablus in the occupied West Bank, which Palestinians claim for a future state.

Eviatar settler Tzvi Succot, a leader in the outpost community, said he supported the agreement because he believed it would ultimately lead to a permanent Jewish community.

"The most important thing for us is that the buildings stay here, that a Jewish presence remains on this hill," Succot told AFP.

Palestinians protest

Palestinians in the nearby community of Beita have responded with night-time protests, flashing horns, burning tyres and shining laser beams to keep the settlers awake.

Those protests continued on Monday when they directed green light beams towards Jewish settler homes and hoisted Palestinian flags.

Moussa Hamayel, the deputy head of the Beita municipality, told AFP that the Palestinian community had "completely rejected" the purported compromise.

Israeli troops have killed four Palestinians including a teenager in unrest sparked by the protests.

Eviatar is named after a settler fatally stabbed near Beita in 2013.

Israeli authorities had evacuated an earlier version of the outpost.

But Israeli families returned in May after a Palestinian man shot dead a student nearby.

READ MORE: Why Silwan became another Palestinian protest hotspot

Gantz ordered the settlement removed, but Benjamin Netanyahu - who served 12 unbroken years as prime minister before he was unseated on June 13 - froze the decision.

Bennett, who ousted Netanyahu by joining a broad coalition including left-wingers and an Arab party, is the former head of the Yesha Council, a settlers' lobbying group.

All Jewish settlements in the West Bank, occupied by Israel since 1967, are considered illegal by most of the international community.

READ MORE: Israeli settlers shot at Palestinian man and cut open his face

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
