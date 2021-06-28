When I looked over my friend Mustafa Abdulkerim Kurkcu’s shoulder over the sandy plains of Malaka, it all became clear to me, crystal clear.

The Palestinian people, the hundreds of thousands of displaced refugees in Gaza had chosen the long walk to freedom on May 14 2018, the Nakba Day. They marched, they sang, they ate, they drank, they flew kites and all they dreamed of was to get home; to visit Al Aqsa, Jerusalem, and to their land which had been stolen.

On the other side of the border, a euphemism for an internationally illegal fence, others had chosen blood, oppression and death. Hiding underneath canopies, laughing as they maimed thousands of young Palestinians and sometimes even shooting them in the head. The kites were received by drones, the stones by bullets, and those who tried to cross the wired fence, well, their fate was known.

Girl or boy, man or woman, it didn't matter. And it didn't even matter if you were standing by the fence or not. Take, for example, 21-year-old Habooba, an up-and-coming football talent in Gaza. He stood 800 metres away from the fence with his back turned taking a selfie video. He was targeted with explosive bullets and his two knees were now gone just like that, his career ended, his dreams dealt the apartheid blow.

Millions had marched for weeks, they had been massacred, they had been victims of what looked like open hunting season. Yet the world stood by, the journalists shocked, still bound by neutrality and some sort of tit-for-tat narrative that is only now being broken. Are we neutral or are we truthful, I asked myself? But it didn't really need too much pondering. The truth that our eyes witnessed was one that humanity ought to be ashamed of. We let occupational forces crush a peaceful protest, maim people just like the Belgian colonialists maimed the people of the Congo. But just like other colonial crimes of the past, this one went unpunished.

To pressure Gazans to stop the march for "peace" to be restored is to arbitrate peace between the wolf and the sheep. As Malcolm X once said, “You can't separate peace from freedom because no one can be at peace unless he has his freedom.”