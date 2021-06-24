The consequences of decades-long Israeli occupation of Palestine are many. From expulsions to home raids, torture and imprisonment, Palestinians live a life full of dangers and many end up leaving their homeland behind to build a new life away from brutal violence Israel has been carrying out to erase the Palestinian identity.

Daniel Jadue's existence as a Palestinian-Chilean politician is largely shaped by his Palestinian heritage. Chances are high that Jadue might win Chile’s November presidential elections, according to recent polls. The success of people like Jadue, a communist, who has been a fierce defender of Palestinian rights and statehood since his college days, indicates that no matter how many Palestinians are driven out of their homes by occupational forces, their migration makes the case for an independent Palestinian state stronger than Israel and its founders could have ever imagined.

Israel’s founders and their allies have long espoused the idea of driving Palestinians out of their homes with the ultimate aim of changing the demographics of the Holy Land by populating it with Jewish people.

But Jadue's rise in Chile's national politics reflects that his political views were shaped by the idea of justice, which in his case is rooted in the Palestinian struggle for independence.

In the late 1980s and early 1990s, Jadue was the president of General Union of Palestinian Students. As a Palestinian independence activist, he later became the general coordinator of the Palestinian Youth Organization of Latin America and the Caribbean.

His relationship with Palestine is not based on his cultural interest but it informs his worldview.

“If you are Palestinian, but if you don’t know which side of the wall you are on, then you are not Palestinian,” he said, during an extensive interview this month, referring to Israel’s erection of the wall to separate the West Bank from Jerusalem. His position on the conflict is clear — that Israel is an aggressor which needs to be called out for its draconian measures against Palestinians.

After an emotional trip to Palestine in 2009, he wrote a book, Palestine: Chronicle of a Siege, recounting his ancestral land’s tragic separation from the world.

Now, as the presidential elections in November approach, he will be one of the biggest contenders to win the top office with the strong support he receives from the country’s leftist movements.

Who is Jadue?

Jadue’s Palestinian ancestors arrived to the South American country in the first half of the 20th century when Israeli occupation in Palestine forced many Palestinians to flee, seeking refuge in safe areas like Chile.

Outside of Middle Eastern countries, Chile hosts the biggest Palestinian community in the world. Most of them are Christians like Jadue’s ancestors, who were originally from the occupied West Bank, a Palestinian enclave. Jadue’s Arabic name is Faruk.

Like Jadue, Chile’s powerful Palestinian community continues to have a deep connection with its motherland. The country’s football culture is a testament to those ties. During recent escalations in Palestine, Club Deportivo Palestino, a premier league team established by Palestinian immigrants in 1920, paid its respects to the resistance, donning keffiyehs, a traditional Palestinian headgear, before the kick-off in May.

Jadue studied both engineering and sociology. He showed great interest in socio-political issues in his early years of youth. He eventually became a professor at the Architecture and Urban Sociology at the University of Chile. He has run a number of projects on both urban development and community management, garnering a lot of experiences and knowledge on unemployment and poverty.

After some unsuccessful attempts in his political bids in the 2000s, he finally won the race for the mayor of Recoleta, a working-class district in the capital, Santiago, in 2012, partly thanks to the endorsement of a left-wing coalition. Since then, the 53-year-old politician has been the district’s mayor.