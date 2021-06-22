Americans seem to think the pandemic period that devastated the global economy is a good time to quit their jobs and look for new opportunities. Now a record number of people in the country are resigning, creating a record number of job openings in the US.

According to The Labor Department's monthly Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey report, some 4 million people quit their jobs in April, and the trend seems to be going strong.

The report also showed that the layoffs hit a record low in April.

Anecdotal evidence and data suggest that people are interested in seeking different career paths, which could be the result of self-reflection during the pandemic. Now there's a stronger desire to have a better life-work balance.

Millions of unemployed Americans remain at home because of trouble securing child care, generous unemployment benefits, and lingering fears over COVID-19 even as vaccines are widely accessible and the pandemic is subsiding.

"The evidence continues to grow that the lacklustre job creation of recent months is a result of constraints on labour supply and that the labour market is tight," said Conrad DeQuadros, senior economic advisor at Brean Capital in New York.

Job openings, a measure of labour demand, increased by 998,000 to 9.3 million on the last day of April, the highest level since the series began in December 2000. Vacancies rose in all four regions and were spread across nearly all industries as well as the government sector.

Unfilled jobs in the accommodation and food services increased by 349,000. There were an additional 115,000 job openings in other services, while vacancies at manufacturers of long-lasting goods increased 78,000. But job openings decreased in educational services and the mining and logging industry.

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast job openings would rise to 8.3 million in April. The job openings rate shot up to an all-time high of 6.0 percent from 5.4 percent in March.

Hiring inched up to 6.1 million in April from 6.0 million in the prior month. The government reported last Friday that job growth picked up in May, with employers raising wages, but the pace of hiring was below economists’ expectations for a second straight month.

Companies are struggling to find workers even as about 9.3 million people are officially unemployed. Economists expect the labour market disconnect will be resolved in the fall. Government-funded unemployment benefits will end in early September. Republican governors in 25 states, accounting for more than 40 percent of the workforce, are ending federal government unemployment benefits, including a $300 weekly subsidy, starting on Saturday.

Schools are set to fully reopen in the fall and more people are expected to be vaccinated against COVID-19. At least half of the adult American population is fully inoculated.

The JOLTS report also showed 384,000 people voluntarily quit their jobs in April, lifting the total to a record 4.0 million. About 106,000 retail workers left their jobs, while professional and business services saw 94,000 resignations.

In the transportation, warehousing and utility industry, 49,000 workers quit. The number of quits rose in the South, Midwest, and West regions. The quits rate increased to an all-time high of 2.7 percent from 2.5 percent in March.