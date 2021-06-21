Israel has eased some restrictions on commercial exports from besieged Gaza in what it called a "conditional" measure, one month after a ceasefire halted 11 days of war with the Hamas resistance group which said lifting of some curbs was not enough and Tel Aviv was "blackmailing the resistance."

"Following a security evaluation, a decision has been made for the first time since the end of (the fighting) to enable … (the) limited export of agricultural produce from the Gaza Strip,” COGAT, a branch of Israel's Defence Ministry, said.

COGAT said the measure was approved by Prime Minister Naftali Bennett’s government and was "conditional upon the preservation of security stability".

The Israeli restrictions were intensified during the May fighting, effectively halting all exports.

With the Egyptian-mediated ceasefire largely holding, Israel said some exports were allowed out through its territory as of Monday morning.

Israel keeps tight controls on Gaza crossings, with support from neighbouring Egypt.

READ MORE:Israeli police storm Palestinian protesters at Al Aqsa Mosque

Israel keeping out aid from Qatar?

However, Hamas leader in Gaza, Yahya al Sinwar, said on Monday that Israel's years-long blockade on the Palestinian territory was not helping in "humanitarian crisis in Gaza".

"Israel is still continuing its policies against our people and prisoners," Sinwar said.

"Israel is blackmailing the resistance on easing (the blockade) on Gaza."

Earlier on Monday, UN Middle East envoy Tor Wennesland arrived in Gaza through the Israeli Erez terminal as part of efforts to solidify a ceasefire deal between Gaza and Israel and ease the Gaza siege.