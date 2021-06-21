Spain will pardon the jailed Catalan separatists behind a failed 2017 independence bid, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has said, in a move that could turn the page on a years-long political impasse over the region's separatist drive.

The Socialist premier said on Monday that his government had "opted for reconciliation" and believes the controversial pardon – which will be approved at the weekly cabinet meeting on Tuesday – would "pave the way for this path".

"Someone must take the first step. The Spanish government will make that first step now," Sanchez said during a speech in Barcelona to around 300 members of Catalonia's civil society.

But he fell short of offering amnesty to the group, a move that separatists have long called for, including some in the crowd on Monday.

'There's nothing to pardon'

Manel Cantero, a 59-year-old teacher, said the separatists needed an amnesty because "there's nothing to pardon".

"We exercised a fundamental right," he told AFP news agency, referring to the banned independence referendum in October 2017 that was marred by police violence.

The referendum was followed by a short-lived declaration of independence, plunging Spain into one of its biggest political crises since democracy was restored in 1975 following the death of longtime dictator Francisco Franco.

Since then, Catalonia has been a mainstay issue within Spanish politics.

Most unionists boycotted the vote, which took place amid police violence to stop it.

No prominent pro-independence supporters attended Sanchez's speech at the Catalan regional capital's opera house.

Outside the venue, an anti-establishment party and the main pro-independence civil society group held a protest.

'Do not repent'

In 2019, Spain's Supreme Court convicted 12 Catalan politicians and activists for their role in the independence push, with nine of them handed jail terms of between nine and 13 years.

The ruling triggered days of protests across Catalonia – a wealthy northeastern region with its own distinct language – that sometimes turned violent in Barcelona and other cities.

Most Spaniards, 53 percent, oppose the pardons, although 68 percent of Catalans are in favour, according to a survey by the Ipsos polling firm.

