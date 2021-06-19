The United States is marking Juneteenth for the first time as a federal holiday commemorating the end of the legal enslavement of Black Americans.

Juneteenth, or June 19th, marks the day in 1865 when a Union general informed a group of enslaved people in Texas that they had been made free two years earlier by President Abraham Lincoln's Emancipation Proclamation during the Civil War.

President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris signed a bill making Juneteenth the eleventh federally recognised holiday, just over a year after the murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis ignited nationwide protests for racial justice and for ending police brutality.

Concerts, rallies, art displays and lots of food are among events planned for Juneteenth around the country.

Battling for your rights

Atlanta and its metro area have been celebrating Juneteenth for years. Richard Rose, the president of the Atlanta chapter of the NAACP, said this year's designation of Juneteenth as a federal holiday resonates in the city often called the "cradle of the civil rights movement."

"While we celebrate, what we have to remember is that we must fight for our rights – in the ballot box, in the schools. And we have to stand up, city-to-city, across this nation," Rose said.

Parade and festivals scheduled in Atlanta on Saturday include a march starting across from the historic Ebenezer Baptist Church, where Martin Luther King, Jr. preached and led protests for voting rights, equal access to public services, and social and economic justice.

Just 32 km northeast of Atlanta, Stone Mountain, a village of about 6,500 people, is holding its first-ever Juneteenth celebration this year.

Looming over the village is a nine-story high bas-relief of Confederate figures carved into a sprawling rock face, the largest monument to the pro-slavery legacy of the US South.