Inside a room full of journalists, Sabiqun Nahar's voice choked as she said: “I love him so much. Let him return to me. Or take me to him.”

Nahar was speaking before a group of journalists, one more attempt from her to find her husband — a renowned Bangladeshi Islamic preacher Md Afsanul Adnan, popularly known as Abu Taw Haa Muhammad Adnan —who has been missing along with three of his companions since June 10.

Ever since his disappearance, Bangladeshi social media has been flooded with many posts and tweets, indicating that the 31-year-old Islamic preacher might have fallen victim to Bangladesh’s string of state-sponsored enforced disappearances.

Over the past week, Nahar has frantically been running from one police station to the other in search of her husband, to no avail.

“Where will I file a case? To whom will I file a complaint? I am getting tired of walking around the police stations. No police station is taking responsibility,” said Nahar.

Nahar went to the offices of the Detective Branch of police, and the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) —Bangladesh’s elite police force infamous for their involvement with many enforced disappearances in the country.

She personally met the RAB chief, who told her they did not arrest Adnan.

Nahar even wrote a letter to Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, seeking her intervention in finding her husband.

“I don’t know what else to do. I even don’t know what to say at a press conference… I just want my husband's safe return,” Nahar said, adding, “If he commits any crime, please show him arrested and try him under the existing law.”

Saad Hammadi, South Asia Campaigner at Amnesty International told TRT World that disappearances of any kind are disconcerting for families.

“The Bangladeshi authorities must expeditiously investigate and disclose the whereabouts of Abu Taw Haa Muhammad Adnan and his three companions. If they are in state custody, they must be released immediately or charged with a recognisable criminal offence,” he said.

Is the government doing enough?

Bangladesh’s Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal on Wednesday told the media that law enforcement agencies are “investigating the disappearance of Adnan.”

“We are aware of the situation and looking for clues,” he said.

TRT World however contacted at least three police stations and found out that no progress in the investigations was made.

A police station under Rangpur Metropolitan Police (RPMP)—a northern city located some 300 kilometres away from the capital Dhaka where Adnan resides— has just registered a complaint of a “missing person” but that’s all. They haven’t started any investigation yet.

Nahar said she communicated last with Adnan over WhatsApp when he shared his location that showed he was in Dhaka's Gabtoli at that time.