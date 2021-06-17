Innovation in the field of emerging technologies – broadly encompassing developments such as artificial intelligence (AI), robotics, drones, quantum computing, 3D printing, biotech – is evolving at breakneck speed with the potential to have far-reaching consequences on everything from governance and commerce to geopolitics.

When it comes to warfare, many of these critical technologies possess the power to completely upend the terms of human conflict and alter future battlefields.

“AI and robotics will smash the status quo that exists in the world today,” geopolitical futurist Abishur Prakash told TRT World, adding that new technologies will “reduce the gap between advanced military powers and the rest of the world”.

With traditional concepts of state power gradually intertwined with national expertise and investment in AI, a global arms race is already underway, with the US and China at the forefront.

As wider adoption accelerates, conventional notions around deterrence are set to come into question too. What happens to deterrence and escalation when decisions can be made at machine speeds and are carried out by forces that do not risk human lives?

“We will need to rethink the central tenets of deterrence. AI and autonomous systems challenge the way that nuclear and non-nuclear operations are conducted, as well as the way these systems can be held vulnerable to attack,” says Mikhail Sebastian, a London-based political risk analyst specialising in cybersecurity and digital diplomacy.

“At the same time, they offer a new suite of options for deterring nuclear attacks.”

Prakash warns we’ve now reached a point of no return.

“We are exiting the era where the most damaging behaviour could be deterred. Now, as technology gives nations and organisations new capabilities, governments are faced with threats they cannot stop or limit,” he says.

“They can only be managed.”

Autonomous battlefields

If there is one military technology proven to be a gamechanger thus far, it’s drones.

After gunpowder and nuclear weapons, many have referred to automated killer robots as the “third revolution in warfare”.

Late last year amid the pandemic, the Second Nagorno-Karabakh War between Azerbaijan and Armenia amounted to a showcase for autonomous weapons – and provides a glimpse of the battlefield of the future.

Azerbaijan deployed a range of drones, purchased from Israel and Turkey, to rout the otherwise conventionally superior Armenian army in a short space of time. Azeri forces used to devastating effect Israeli-made ‘Harop’ loitering munitions, designed to hover high above the battlefield while waiting to be assigned a target to crash their explosive payload into, earning them the moniker “Kamikaze drones”.

Azerbaijan spent years investing in loitering munitions and accumulated a stock of over 200, while Armenia had only one domestically made model with a limited range. Being the first war won by autonomous weapons, an uptick in interest from national armies acquiring unmanned aerial systems followed shortly after.

In the US, a new report from the National Security Commission on AI discusses how autonomous technologies are enabling a new paradigm in warfighting and urges massive amounts of investment in the field.

Countries are intensely competing to build or purchase cutting-edge drone systems: China and Russia intend to pursue the development of autonomous weapons and are investing heavily in R&D. The UK’s new defence strategy puts AI front and centre, as does Israel.

And a much more transformative drone technology could be just on the horizon.

Advances in Li-ion batteries have given rise to cheaply made miniature quadcopters. Multiple air forces are now beginning to test networked swarms of drones that can overwhelm radar systems.

Sebastian points out that while on its own a single unmanned and autonomous unit is no match for a fighter jet, when algorithmically linked together a fleet of thousands can conceivably overwhelm larger platforms.

“Once refined, low-cost autonomous drones coordinating their actions at machine speed provide a unique coercive tool that undermines high-cost legacy weapon systems, while potentially augmenting the feasibility of an offensive attack,” he told TRT World.

Possibly the scariest development are autonomous quadcopters equipped with computer vision technology that can recognise and kill a specific target, or so-called assassination drones.

“As opposed to other military drone applications, assassin drones don’t have to be confined to the battlefield. They can lurk as an omnipresent threat outside of wartime,” says Sebastian.

Until now, deterrence has primarily involved humans attempting to affect the decision calculus and perceptions of other humans. But what happens when decision-making processes are no longer fully under human control?

‘How does one deter an event that has not happened yet?’

What sets the new technology arms race apart from the past is AI’s dual-use.

During the Cold War, the development of nuclear weapons was driven by governments and the defence industry. Beyond power generation, there wasn’t much commercial use for nuclear technology.

But that model doesn’t apply anymore.