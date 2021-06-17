When Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed declared the launch of military operations in the country’s Tigray state in early November, he promised a swift campaign to crush what he called “traitorous” attacks on military camps by the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF), an ethnic faction that once ruled over the territory’s six million residents and dominated the central government until Abiy came to power in 2018.

Three weeks later he declared victory over the TPLF, tweeting, “I am pleased to share that we have completed and ceased the military operations in the Tigray region.”

More than six months later, the situation in Tigray can only be likened to hell on earth, with both the United Nations and World Health Organization using the word “horrific” to describe widespread death and starvation.

“The situation in Tigray, Ethiopia, is, if I use one word, horrific. Very horrific,” WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a news conference, while warning that more than five million people face imminent death from starvation.

Eritrean government forces have crossed the border into Tigray to provide military assistance to Abiy’s civil war against the TPLF, resulting in an array of war crimes carried out against the civilian population, including mass slaughter, mass rape, indiscriminate attacks against civilians and the looting and destruction of property.

Survivors have described how Eritrean soldiers have moved through towns and villages, going from house to house in search of young men and boys to execute, with one telling Human Rights Watch, “They made them take off their belts, then their shoes. They lined them up and walked behind them. The Eritrean soldiers fired their guns. The first three then fell. They fired other shots and the other three fell.”

“I thought the Ethiopian military stood for Ethiopia and its people…but they did nothing as Eritrean forces looted and killed. They just kept silent,” another witness said.

These deaths, along with the potential mass starvation of millions in Tigray fall squarely upon the shoulders of Prime Minister Ahmed, who was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 2018 for his role in ending hostilities between his country and Eritrea.

But he rejected pleas from the UN and African Union to enter peace talks with the TPLF, rather than go to war, commit war crimes and probably genocide, given that a tiny ethnic group – the Irob – now faces extinction because of the violence.