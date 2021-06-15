Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy says that he wants a clear "yes" or "no" from US President Joe Biden on giving Ukraine entry to the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO).

It has since become one of the most talked about topics emerging out of the alliance summit in Brussels on Monday.

Ukraine has been in a conflict with Russian-backed separatists for seven years, and will welcome entering the alliance through a Membership Action Plan(MAP).

"NATO leaders confirmed that (Ukraine) will become a member of the Alliance & the #MAP is an integral part of the membership process," Zelenskiy wrote on Twitter.

Ukraine deserves membership and “due appreciation of its role in ensuring Euro-Atlantic security,” he added.

On the other hand, US President Joe Biden said: “it remains to be seen," when asked about Ukraine’s membership.

Predictably, Russia strongly opposes Ukraine’s potential NATO membership.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said Mikhail Gorbachev, the last leader of Soviet Union “got a promise— a verbal promise— that— there would be no NATO expansion to the east.”

However, there is no proof of this, even Gorbachev said the topic was not discussed at the time.

Putin had previously threatened Ukraine in 2008 that it would point its missiles at the country if its neighbour joins NATO and accepts the deployment of US missiles.

But why is Russia so alarmed?

Ukraine, a former member of the Union of Soviet Socialist Republics (USSR), occupies a unique position geographically, militarily and diplomatically.