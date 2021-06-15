In late May, a video clip of a 22-year-old Bangladeshi woman surfaced on social media in which she was being tortured and sexually assaulted in the Indian city of Bengaluru. The Indian police arrested a Bangladeshi person named Rifadul Islam alias TikTok Ridoy, along with five other Bangladeshis from Bengaluru, all of whom were allegedly involved in recording the video.

A few days later, another Bangladeshi woman trafficked to India fled and returned home after 77 days and filed a case under the country’s Prevention and Suppression of Human Trafficking Act.

These two incidents prompted Bangladesh’s police to conduct an extensive investigation, which led to the unearthing of a sinister network of human trafficking operating within the country. Turns out the social networking platform TikTok was used as a medium to lure young, gullible teenaged girls and force them into sex work in India.

Transnational sex trafficking is not new to Bangladesh. Around 500,000 Bangladeshi women and children aged between 12-30 years have been illegally sent to India over the last decade, according to anti-human trafficking NGOs. But this is likely the first known instance of trafficking on such a large scale occurring via TikTok.

Bangladesh’s police also found a Facebook group where the young people meeting on TikTok were later added. After befriending the victims, gang members offered them 'well-paid' jobs in India and eventually trafficked them via border districts.

A possible ban

Following such findings, the Bangladeshi law enforcement agencies have increased the surveillance on TikTok and other platforms like Likee. They are also considering banning those platforms.

Khandakar Al Moin, the spokesperson of Bangladesh’s elite police force Rapid Action Battalion (RAB), told TRT World that they are set to submit a proposal for banning TikTok and Likee.

“Apps like these have an adverse effect on youths. Besides, we have recently unearthed some human trafficking rings who use TikTok and lured young girls over the app by promising well-paid jobs across the border and, later on, sold them as sex workers in India,” said Moin.

The RAB official said, the transnational gang comprises at least 50 members and has smuggled some 500 girls aged between 18-22 to India in the last five years.

“This has only been discovered in recent times. We have already increased our surveillance in TikTok and Likee but we believe this is the right time to ban these platforms in Bangladesh,” he said.

Moin however said the Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC) would have the final say on the issue of banning TikTok and Likee. “We can only send them the proposal.”

Mostafa Jabaar, Bangladesh’s telecommunication minister whose ministry looks after BTRC told TRT World that he hasn’t received any formal proposal for banning TikTok or Likee.

Jabbar, who earlier declared war against pornography and blocked over 20,000 porn sites in Bangladesh, said social media platforms like TikTok does more harm than good. “Young people are going astray because of these types of platforms.”

Not for the first time

This is not Bangladesh’s first brush with TikTok. In November 2018, the Bangladesh government blocked access to TikTok, and in August 2020, the authorities requested the service to remove 10 videos that were uploaded from the country.