US President Joe Biden will seek to restore bonds of trust at NATO's first post-Trump summit, as leaders push to revitalise the alliance despite differences over dangers ahead.

The allies will agree on a statement stressing common ground on securing their withdrawal from Afghanistan, joint responses to cyber-attacks, and the challenge of a rising China.

"We're not entering a new Cold War and China is not our adversary, not our enemy," Stoltenberg told reporters as he arrived at NATO headquarters ahead of the leaders.

"But we need to address together, as the alliance, the challenges that the rise of China poses to our security."

Post-Trump era at NATO

Looming large at the summit is also the scramble to complete NATO's hasty withdrawal from Afghanistan after Biden surprised partners by ordering US troops home by September 11.

Biden's predecessor Donald Trump undermined faith in the West's security architecture by questioning Washington's commitment to defend European partners.

And he clashed publicly with counterparts the last time leaders met in 2019, before abruptly heading home early.

In contrast, Biden has firmly reasserted American backing for the 72-year-old military alliance – and his administration has been making a show of consulting more with partners.

"I welcome the fact that we have a president of the United States who is strongly committed to NATO, to North America and Europe, working together in NATO," Stoltenberg said.

But there remain divisions among the allies on some key issues – including how to deal with China's rise and how to increase common funding.

Partners are concerned about the rush to leave Afghanistan and some question the strategy of an alliance that French President Emmanuel Macron warns is undergoing "brain death".

"We believe that NATO is vital to our ability to maintain American security," Biden said Sunday after a conciliatory G7 gathering in Britain.

He stressed the United States had a "sacred obligation" to the alliance and the principle of collective defence, promising he would "make the case: 'We are back', as well".

The summit at NATO's cavernous Brussels headquarters is set to greenlight a 2030 reform programme.

The leaders will agree to rewrite the core "strategic concept" to face a world where cyberattacks, climate change, and new technologies pose new threats.

Russia remains, China rises