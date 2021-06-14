Fast News

There is no new Cold War with China but Western allies will have to adapt to the security challenges the rise of Beijing brings, Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg says ahead of Brussels summit.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg speaks to the press ahead of the NATO summit at the Alliance's headquarters, in Brussels, Belgium, on June 14, 2021. (Reuters)

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg has said that the Western alliance must respond to China's economic, political and military rise and that a final NATO summit statement will cement a new strategy towards Beijing.

"China is coming closer to us. We see them in cyberspace, we see China in Africa, but we also see China investing heavily in our own critical infrastructure," he told reporters at NATO headquarters before leaders began arriving for the summit.

"We're not entering a new Cold War and China is not our adversary, not our enemy," Stoltenberg told reports after a NATO leaders' summit.

"But we need to address together, as the alliance, the challenges that the rise of China poses to our security."

