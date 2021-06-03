Since Greece gained its independence in 1821, Turkish-Greek relations have been dominated by crises and wars, except for periods of short-lived reconciliation. The events of 2020 have been no exception, though recent talks between the Aegean neighbours may usher in a new period in their relationship.

In the past year, there were disputes over the delimitation of exclusive economic zones and territorial waters, Greece's armament of the Aegean Islands and use of the continental shelf. Furthermore, NavTex exchanges, military exercises, intense diplomacy and the exchange of explicit threats led to the fear of an imminent war.

Athens responded to Ankara's statement confirming that "Turkey will defend its rights under international maritime law, no matter what," by saying Turkey was violating Greece's continental shelf and threatening Greece's "sovereign" rights by pursuing "piratical" steps.

Greece declared that it would not accept any other solution than for Turkey to stop its research activities and pull its battleships from the region.

But this harsh rhetoric appears to be changing, which can be seen from two recent developments. First, the governments of both countries have been striving to demonstrate that they favour diplomatic solutions. Exploratory talks have begun on these grounds. The tensions that marked the April 15 meeting in Ankara between Turkey’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Mevlut Cavusoglu and his counterpart Nikos Dendias were absent in the second meeting held in Athens on May 31.

So, we have witnessed a highly positive and warm atmosphere. Cavusoglu said, "We have started to work with the Greek side on substantial projects on an action and cooperation basis. In addition to reaching an agreement on 25 clauses, Turkey and Greece agreed upon the vaccination certificate," and Dendias gave quite a warm statement that the two countries were working towards overcoming the significant differences between them.

The other important development is the upcoming meeting between President Erdogan and Prime Minister Mitsotakis at the NATO summit on June 14, which will be one of the most important meetings between the leadership of the two countries in recent history.

The Role of the US and EU

Meanwhile, as Turkey works to reset its relationship with the US and EU, their positions on Turkey-Greece relations also warrant examination.

It is well known that President Joe Biden gives full support and shows great interest in Greece. This was manifested during his time in the White House and his tenure in the Senate.

Let's remember that Biden thanked the Greek-American community in 2008 for their promise to side with him at all times. Having called himself an "honourary Greek," on multiple occasions, Biden gives the impression that there is a positive background and sincerity towards Athens and Nicosia.