If pundits and pollsters are proved right, Iran will have a conservative president after the June 18 elections.

But if the favourite hardliner candidate Ebrahim Raisi wins, how will the new presidency shape Iran's relations with the West, primarily the US?

“A more monolithic Iranian system might feel more confident in engaging with the West and less bogged down by infighting,” Ali Vaez, the Iran project director at the International Crisis Group, a prominent American think-tank, tells TRT World.

Although many reformist and moderate leaders were disqualified by the country’s Guardian Council, there is still a thin possibility that a moderate candidate like Abdolnaser Hemmati could clinch a surprise win. Hemmati, Iran's Central Bank governor, was removed from the post on May 30. His rival Raisi is the Chief Justice of Iran.

For many Iran watchers, including Vaez, the power struggle between Iran's reformists and hardliners sends mixed signals to Western governments, making them unsure about Tehran’s real political intentions. It also hurts Tehran to formulate both a consistent and concrete foreign policy towards the West.

But if conservatives win, Iran will have a unitary system of governance, which could rein in the country’s powerful institutions like the Revolutionary Guards, a supporter of hardline policies. The Iranian military establishment is likely to conform to the policy changes made by a government led by the hardliners.

“The stage is set for Raisi’s victory,” says Vaez.

Since the signing of the nuclear deal with the US and its allies, Iran’s foreign policy towards the Western world has been highly influenced by the agreement. Under the former Obama administration, Washington and its allies have also thought that relations between Iran and the West could be normalised in the context of the nuclear deal.

After the Trump administration withdrew from the deal in 2018, Tehran has continued to focus on the revitalisation of the agreement with Washington. President Biden also believed that the deal could help address some outstanding issues like Iran’s intervention in the Yemen war and its alliance with Lebanon's Shia group Hezbollah.

‘Consensus’ on the nuclear deal

Now, even most Iranian hardliners appear to support the restoration of the nuclear deal, according to experts. Under the new Biden administration, Washington has also launched a rapprochement policy with Tehran to restore the nuclear deal with Tehran.

In the last eight weeks, both sides alongside European, Russian and Chinese partners have been negotiating to restore the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) in Vienna, the Austrian capital. “It’s one of the fastest negotiations ever between Iran and the Western states,” a European diplomat told Haaretz.

In a previous TRT World interview, Vaez noted that Iran’s “deep state” is also interested in keeping the nuclear deal alive to ease the country’s economic troubles, which have worsened under both US sanctions and the pandemic, which has hit the country badly, increasing inflation to 50 percent.

“There is now a general consensus in Iran that the country should stabilise the nuclear deal with the Biden administration, thereby rebooting the economy through benefits granted under the deal,” wroteAli Reza Eshraghi, projects director at the Institute for War and Peace Reporting’s MENA division, in March.

“(W)hile Washington is afraid the next Iranian president and administration could throw a spanner in the works, Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei now has an interest to “grant” the agreement to the next president,” wrote Zvi Barel, an Israeli writer, referring to Iran’s needs for both economic recovery and enhancing public trust.

Now the restoration of the nuclear deal is pretty much on the horizon, Vaez says. “That is likely going to happen in the next few weeks,” he says. But Tehran will not announce it prior to June 18.