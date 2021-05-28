Next month the leaders of the 30 members of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) will meet in Brussels for a major summit. It will be the first summit held by the alliance since President Joe Biden entered office and the first meeting of NATO's leaders since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic.

This will also be a busy summit. Russia remains active in Ukraine. The recent state sponsored hijacking by Belarus of a commercial airliner is fresh in everyone's minds. The members of the alliance are becoming more aware of the challenges and threats China poses to the North Atlantic region. Therefore, keep an eye on five big policy areas.

The first is Russia. NATO was founded in 1949 with the mission of protecting the territorial integrity of its members and—if required—defeating the Soviet Union. While NATO’s members are no longer worried about the spread of Communism, many current NATO members are certainly worried about protecting their territory from Russian aggression.

Russia poses a conventional, non-conventional, and nuclear threat to NATO, in particular its members on the Eastern flank. Although a conventional Russian attack against a NATO member is unlikely, it cannot be entirely discounted.

Russia continues to use cyberattacks, espionage, its significant share of the European energy market, and propaganda to sow discord among NATO member states to undermine the Alliance. Allies should talk openly and frankly about the threat from Russia, and which steps are being taken to deter Russia and bolster defensive capabilities.

Secondly, China is also on everyone’s mind. The question of which approach NATO should take with China is a complex one. There is little agreement inside the Alliance on how to deal with China. Some of the biggest challenges posed by China to NATO’s member states deal with investments in critical infrastructure, disinformation campaigns, and encroachments in the technology sector using Huawei’s 5G.

As an intergovernmental security alliance, these are issues for which NATO lacks the needed policy competencies to confront.Therefore, while policymakers should look to NATO to provide a robust conventional and nuclear deterrence for members of the Alliance, only the national capitals, and in some cases the EU, have the political and economic tools that can reduce the economic and political threats posed by China. Even so, at the upcoming summit expect strong language regarding China.

Third, is the contentious issue of defence spending. As an intergovernmental security alliance, NATO is only as strong as its member states. Weak defense spending on the continent has led to a significant loss of capabilities for NATO members.

In 2006, NATO set a target for member states to spend 2 percent of GDP on defense. At the 2014 Wales Summit, member states recommitted to spending 2 percent of GDP on defense. So far progress has been made but more work remains.

In 2020, eleven countries spent the required minimum of 2 percent of gross domestic product (GDP) on defense. With the 2024 deadline to meet the 2 percent mark only three years away, and with national budgets being squeezed due to the economic consequences of the pandemic, expect the spending issue to be addressed at the summit.