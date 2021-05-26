As Iran gets ready for a crucial presidential election in June, the Islamic Republic’s conservative clergy has started what appears to be a crackdown against moderate politicians.

The Shia-majority Iran’s Guardian Council, an institution that decides which of the candidates can stand for election, has struck down the candidacy of 14 reformist and moderate leaders in recent days. In total, the council disqualified 32 candidates including18 conservatives, like the country's former President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad.

So far the council has allowed seven candidates, all of whom have conservative credentials, to run in the election. Among them is Ebrahim Raisi, a prominent conservative and the Chief Justice of Iran, who lost to current reformist President Hassan Rouhani in the 2017 elections. Experts say Raisi can easily win.

“All of the approved seven candidates are connected to the Revolutionary Guards,” says Mehmet Bulovali, an Iraqi-Kurdish political analyst, who was an advisor to the former Iraqi Vice President Tariq al Hashimi. Bulovali says there has long been a political tug of war between the Rouhani government and the Revolutionary Guards, which reports directly to Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

The Guardian Council’s decision comes on the heels of a high-profile leak involving Iran’s reformist Foreign Minister Javad Zarif. In a confidential audio conversation leaked last month, Zarif could be heard making critical comments about the role of Revolutionary Guards in Iran’s foreign policy.

Immediately after the leaks, Zarif, the country’s most popular politician, was publicly rebuked by Khamenei. Prior to this, Zarif was seen as a potential reformist candidate. But after the leaks, he did not even bother declaring his candidacy for the presidential elections.

“Under current circumstances, Raisi, backed by the Guards, is the only candidate to win the elections,” Bulovali tells TRT World. The Council under the influence of the Guards wanted “to leave nothing to chance” as it has shown by dismissing all moderate candidates, he adds.

The Guards wants Iran to take a hard approach towards Washington and its allies, while moderates advocate some kind of compromise with the West.

Rouhani’s opposition

But Rouhani, who cannot run for a third time due to constitutional limits on presidential terms, has openly shown his opposition to the Council’s decision and urged Khamenei to intervene and influence the ruling.

"Whatever his excellency thinks is expedient. The decision lies with him. What we could do was to appeal to him and ask him to take action in this regard if he finds it expedient," Rouhani said during a cabinet meeting on Wednesday.

Khamenei, who directly appoints six jurists of the 12-member Council, does not usually intervene in such matters. But depriving moderates to run in the presidential elections, which they had won back-to-back in 2013 and 2017, could be seen as too extreme a measure even for a country like Iran. The rest of the Council’s members are also indirectly selected by Khamenei.