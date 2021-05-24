The US government has said it is imposing wide-ranging restrictions on economic and security assistance to Ethiopia over the atrocities in Tigray, as well as visa restrictions barring current or former Ethiopian or Eritrean government officials deemed responsible for the crisis.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the actions by the United States are to press for the resolution of the crisis: "The time for action from the international community is now."

Thousands have been killed and hundreds of thousands more forced from their homes in the Tigray region since November, when the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) launched attacks on Ethiopian forces.

Ethiopian troops and soldiers from neighboring Eritrea have been accused of massacres and killings in their fight against the rebel group.

READ MORE:Ethiopia: Eritrea troops killed 110 civilians in Tigray massacre

US demands

Blinken said the United States would continue humanitarian assistance and certain other critical aid to Ethiopia and would continue its existing broad restrictions on assistance to Eritrea.

Blinken said the United States may withhold visas as well for "members of the security forces, or other individuals – to include Amhara regional and irregular forces and members" of the TPLF it deems "responsible for, or complicit in, undermining resolution of the crisis in Tigray."