Mohamed Abu Matar, 35, started Gaza’s first-ever 3D printing business called Tashkeel3D, in 2016. The company, known for using 3D printing technology to produce medical equipment, was destroyed by an Israeli airstrike on May 18.

“I went to my company site to see if I could salvage some material from the rubble, but everything is shattered into useless pieces now,” Matar said.

The company was an affiliate of the Canadian-based Glia Project, which worked with partners to develop low-cost, high-quality 3D-printed medical equipment. Tashkeel3D developed 3D-printed stethoscopes, tourniquets, compression devices used to limit bleeding for hospitals in Gaza.

“My losses are divided into two parts. The first one is the 3D machines and equipment. I have been collecting them piece by piece since 2006. It took me years of waiting to bring some equipment inside Gaza because of the siege,”

“The second part is the products that I made with the 3D printers. It cost me a lot of time and material. They were ready for delivery when the strikes flattened our offices,” he said, adding that the damages are estimated at about $190,000.

“It will take me years to rebuild his company,” he said.

Matar’s business is one of many destroyed by Israeli airstrikes in the past week. The conflict was triggered by an Israeli police crackdown on protesters at the Al-Aqsa mosque compound in occupied East Jerusalem on May 10, following the forced explusions of Palestinian families from their homes in the Sheikh Jarrah neighbourhood.

In the 11 days of Israeli bombardment on Gaza, many residential buildings, schools, media offices and clinics have been flattened.

The strip has plunged into darkness with limited access to food, water and electricity which limits crucial operations for hospitals, clinics and relief organisations.

The death toll is at 230 Palestinians, with one-third being women and children, and 12 Israelis, including two children.

More than 72,000 residents are seeking protection in 58 UN-run schools across Gaza and over 25,000 are staying with host families, according to the UN.

The Gaza’s Ministry of Public Works said more than 1,800 residential and commercial units have been damaged or destroyed.

All this in just 11 days.

Even as a ceasefire came into force in Gaza on Thursday, brokered by neighbouring Egypt, residents are still mourning the loss of loved ones and worried about rebuilding.

And the challenges are daunting.

The city was still in ruins after the devastating Israeli military assault in 2014. It already lacked basic infrastructure that disrupted the daily lives of its 2 million residents.

But the 14-year blockade on Gaza by Israel, as well as restrictions by Egypt, is a near insurmountable barrier.

The city has been under a complete land, sea and air closure and restrictions since 2007. The Israeli government says the Hamas group poses security threats and therefore the blockade is necessary.

“Since 2007, Gaza was under Israeli attacks four times in 2008, 2012, 2014 and now just recently in 2021. So we have to understand that all of these years of the difficulties Gaza has been facing have destroyed the whole economy and infrastructure,” Naser Abdel Karim, an economics and finance professor at Arab American University in Ramallah, told TRTWorld.

“The goods and all construction materials, they need to come through Israel and through border checkpoints crossings that are controlled by Israel, so unless there is an end of the siege of Gaza by Israeli control of borders, we cannot expect a reconstruction of the economy and infrastructure in Gaza,” he said

In order to import construction material into Gaza, a special permission is required from the Israeli military. The list includes goods that might have “dual-use”, which according to Israel can either be used for building a house or underground tunnels.

The list includes civilian machinery, spare parts, medical equipment, telecommunications equipment and milling machines, among others.

Despite several calls from the international community and rights organisations about lifting the illegal blockade, the nominal border crossings still prevent the entry of humanitarian goods and materials for reconstruction. Most commercial crossings are closed.

At the moment, only the Karem Abu Salem or Kerem Shalom crossing is open, bringing in humanitarian aid like medicine, food and basic necessities and the Erez crossing (Beit Hanoun) currently open for pedestrians.

Firas Masri, a political analyst and researcher, said that Israel will benefit financially from the reconstruction of the city “as most of the material used to rebuild Gaza will come from Israeli industries and they will be taxed by Israeli authorities as they enter Gaza”.