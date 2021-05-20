In late April, a video of an Israeli girl, a Jewish resident of Jerusalem’s Old City, went viral on social media. She was demonstrating with a band of young Jewish people who had been roaming the streets for days shouting “Death to Arabs.”

Around that time, Israeli forces had barricaded the Al-Aqsa mosque compound, stopping Muslim worshippers from praying at one of Islam’s holiest sites in the month of Ramadan when Muslims fast from daybreak till sunset.

Tensions rose as Israeli police used brute force to stop the Palestinians from reaching the mosque, firing rubber bullets and shooting stun grenades at them. All this happened amid international condemnation of an Israeli move to evict Palestinian families from their homes in the volatile Sheikh Jarrah neighbourhood.

That girl in the video was, in many ways, emblematic of the crisis unfolding in the occupied territory that Palestinians call their home. She was being interviewed by a Palestinian reporter who also happened to be the girl’s neighbour.

“I’m not saying we’ll burn your village. I say leave the village and then we will come and live in it. That’s what we do in the Old City by the way,” she told the reporter who works for Kan, the public broadcaster.

But more disturbing than the racist views she calmly articulated was a sticker she had on her shirt, which said “Rabbi Kahane is right”.

It’s a slogan that is popular among a more extreme Jewish fringe of Israel that glorifies Rabbi Meir Kahane, a Jewish extremist who was among the first to popularise the idea of kicking all Arabs out of Israel; that there can not be any coexistence.

“Not a single Israeli I know has made a greater contribution to the brutalization of the nation and its public spirit than did Kahane,” wrote Ehud Sprinzak in aLA Times article. The late Professor Sprinzak of the Hebrew University was a leading authority on right-wing Jewish groups.

Kahane, an Israeli-American citizen, is long dead — he was assassinated in 1990. His political career ended even before his death when the Israeli Supreme Court banned him from participating in Israeli politics in 1988.

Yet, his followers, Kahanists, continue to push forward his ideology.

“Kahane is relevant in the sense that his distorted ideology is alive and kicking in Israel. And only recently a clear disciple of his was elected into the Knesset,” Yossi Mekelberg, a senior fellow at the Chatham House, tells TRT World.

Itamar Ben Gvir, the leader of the far-right Otzma Yehudit (Jewish Power) party, entered the Israeli parliament last March after years of electoral defeats. It was none other than Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu who engineered Ben Gvir’s rise as he secured his own political survival.

The Israeli police chief, Kobi Shabtai, minced no words in blaming Ben Gvir, a known Kahanist, for escalating recent tensions in Jerusalem.

"The person who is responsible for this Intifada is Itamar Ben Gvir,” Shabtai told a recent press conference.

Taking tactics from the Kahane playbook, Ben Gvir recently opened up an office in Sheikh Jarrah, the Palestinian neighbhood in occupied East Jeursalem at the centre of the recent agitation.

“Kahane might have long gone. But the fact is that there are people that adhere to his ideology, that they have a say in the Israeli politics and they are very determined to push their agenda to make him seem relevant,” says Mekelberg.

Kahane’s xenophobia and his logic of Jewish supremacy have manifested itself in incredibly bloody ways over the years.

Yigal Amir, a diehard Kahanist, who was against any reconciliation with the Palestinians, shot dead Israeli Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin, two years after he signed the Oslo Accords with Palestinian leader Yasser Arafat.

In 1994, Baruch Goldstein, an Israeli military officer, gunned down 29 Muslim worshippers in what’s known as the Hebron Massacre. Goldstein, a religious extremist, was also a Kahane disciple.

The 2015 Duma arson attack in which a Palestinian home was firebombed resulting in the death of a couple and their baby was carried out by Jewish extremists who were aligned with Kahana’s grandson, Meir Ettinger.

Ettinger has remained on Israeli police’s list of right-wing extremists as he openly calls for expelling Arabs and advocates violence.

The Duma incident brought extremist elements among the so-called hilltop youth — the Israeli kids from illegal settlements — under international spotlight.

For a man who has left behind such a violent legacy in Israel and the occupied Palestinian territories, his story starts thousands of miles up in an ethnically mixed working class neighbourhood of New York.

‘What a schmuck’

Martin (he changed his name to Meir later) David Kahane was born in 1932 to parents who were Jewish migrants to the US. His father, Charles, was an Orthodox Rabbi who for years led religious congregations at a local synagogue.

As a child Kahane had a serious stuttering problem, which stayed with him for the rest of his life — becoming more pronounced whenever he was forced into a tight corner, wrote Robert Friedman in the Kahane biography The False Prophet.

From the very beginning Kahane was exposed to Jewish militancy with his father telling Meir and his brother, Nachman, stories of Jewish heroism over Sabbath meals.

The 1930s and 40s was a time when Zionist militant groups such as the Irgun and the Stern Gang carried out bombings and assisnations against Palestinians and British officals.

Militant leaders including Irgun’s Menachem Begin, who would later become Israel’s Prime Minister, visited the Kahane home in Flatbush, Brooklyn.

Kahane’s father, Charles, a fervent Zionist, remained active in raising funds and organising logistics for smuggling weapons to Irgun in the British-controlled Palestinian areas, which are now part of Israel.

Charles was also an active member of the Revisionist Movement, founded by Ze’ev Vladimir Jabotinsky, who believed that Zionist state was to be created by means of force. The Revisionists bombed Palestinian markets and put bombs in their buses.

When Jabotinsky came to stay at Charles’s home, a young Meir Kahane was transfixed.

“He followed him from room to room. One day Meir was literally sitting at his feet and Jabotinsky said, ‘Meir, follow my footsteps.’ I’m telling you, he hypnotized that child!” Friedman quoted Sonia, Kahane's mother, in his book.

As a young man, Meir Kahane joined Betar, the paramilitary youth wing of the Revisionist Movement. But unlike his vitriolic outbursts later in life, he never went to Palestine to actually participate in any of the fighting.

His most notable act of heroism was when in 1947, along with a few Betar comrades, he threw vegetables at the visiting anti-Zionist British Foreign Minister Ernest Bevin.

Kahane was arrested and charged but a sympathetic Jewish judge let him off with a suspended sentence, marking the start of a long brush with the law where Jewish judges in the US and Israel would let him go with a slap on the hand, despite his criminal record.

Never a good student, Kahane was known in high school for mischief and sarcasm, which often ended with, “What a schmuck”.

He would even make fun of ordinary middle class Jews who would come to his father’s congregations, saying that they were ignorant of Judaism. “What schmucks,” he would say.

But Kahane was no scholar himself. As a ninth grader at the Brooklyn Talmudical Academy, he fell behind other students and had difficulty keeping up with the rigorous Talmud courses.

Nevertheless, he continued to harbour notions about his own greatness, often writing essays and plays in which he somehow led the Jews of Israel.

The girl on the bridge

Meir Kahane graduated with a law degree in 1957 but he failed the bar exam. That same year he received his rabbinical ordination from the Orthodox Yeshiva Mirrer in Brooklyn.

By the time he joined the Howard Beach synagogue in a working-class neighbourhood of Queens, Kahane was married and had a one-year old child.

As a Rabbi, Kahane gained popularity as he took on his job with a zeal not seen before by the local Jews. He attacked American Jews for stepping away from orthodoxy. While adults might have cringed at some of his views, younger audiences were enthralled.

Kahane had a knack for connecting with kids, something which helped him find young recruits for his militant Jewish Defence League (JDL) later.

But as Kahane’s young congregants started to wear yarmulkes and went around switching off lights and electrical appliances on Shabbos, parents started to worry.

The final straw came in 1960 when Kahane erected a floor-to-ceiling screen in his synagogue seperating male congregants from women. A majority of the congregants decided it was time for the radical Rabbi to go.

After being sidelined, a dejected Meir travelled to Israel, telling his family that he was going there to be part of the government cabinet. Instead he ended up in a Jewish school where teachers scolded him for his stuttering Hebrew and poor Talmudic skills.