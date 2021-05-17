Israel had escalated its reckless air strikes and rocket attacks on Palestine, targeting even women, children and media organisations. The last eight days of war that Israel has imposed on Palestinians is causing intense psychological stress not only on adults but also on children.

Esra Oras, one of Turkey's prominent psychologists, told TRT World that Israel's aggressive policies that are largely driven by its military are "systematically exposing Palestinians to chronic trauma" and the vicious cycle of oppression has caused immense pain to them.

"It pushes the entire public, not just children, into a constant cycle of trauma. It disrupts the mental growth of children and also psychologically weakens parents who surround them,” Oras, who is the founder of Istanbul-based A'N Psychological Counseling, told TRT World.

The death toll in Gaza and other Palestinian territories has reached 197, which included 58 children and 34 women.

The latest Israeli aggression is counted as the most devastating one since 2014. In that war at least 2100 Palestinians lost their lives, including 1462 civilians.

Israeli forces have killed at least 3000 Palestinian children in the past two decades. With children being as vulnerable to the Israeli war machine as adults, the situation has caused massive trauma across the Palestinian society.

Oras explained that the threat of trauma first stimulates 'the sympathetic nervous system,' which directs the body's sudden and involuntary response to dangerous or stressful situations. As the system alerts a person, it triggers an adrenaline rush, which tells the body whether to “fight or run".

Oras said there are moments when the "fight or run" option is not available. For instance, she explained, if someone's house is suddenly struck by a missile, a new situation of thawing and dissociation occurs.

“The body freezes itself not to feel pain, so to speak, the soul almost becomes severed from the body. This moment of freezing is not just for human beings but for all living things facing a situation when they cannot escape danger. Except for humans, other animals continue to live when the danger is over. The moment of freezing is capable of disrupting the entire human defense system. It can force permanent changes in emotion, mind and memory, which can occur even many years after the danger has passed,” Oras tells TRT World.

A person who has survived air strikes, bombing or any kind of violence during the war can live the rest of his or her life in a state of constant vigilance. One can also be robbed of his feelings, according to Oras.

The war trauma can hinder personality development because the victim's mind is always alert to protect himself, which doesn't allow it to grow in other spheres of life.