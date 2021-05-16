Hundreds of wounded Gazans were taken across the Rafah border crossing into Egypt for treatment, medical and border sources said, as Cairo's foreign minister called for "concessions" to end the Israel aggression on Palestine.

Three convoys transporting a total of 263 Palestinians on Sunday crossed into Rafah in the restive North Sinai region, the sources said.

They included people wounded in recent strikes, as well as travellers with serious ailments and students.

READ MORE: Israel kills 42 more Palestinians in Gaza as death toll nears 200

Transporting victims via Rafah crossing

Egypt's Red Crescent in North Sinai said on Sunday on its Facebook page that medical emergency teams had been dispatched at the Egyptian side to help transport victims.

Israel imposed a land and sea blockade on Gaza after Hamas assumed control of the coastal strip in 2007.

Rafah is the only passage not controlled by Israel to the outside world for Gaza, a densely populated area of around two million Palestinians, half of whom live in poverty.

Egyptian authorities opened the crossing in February but it remains heavily secured and is usually closed during public holidays, including the Muslim Eid al Fitr holiday, this year running until the end of Sunday in Egypt.

READ MORE: Israel's 'Dahiya Doctrine,' a plan for mass civilian deaths in Gaza

'Concessions must be made'