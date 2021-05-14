Palestinian families have grabbed their children and belongings and fled neighbourhoods on the northern outskirts of besieged Gaza as death toll climbed to 126, according to the Palestine's officials.

Six to seven families were seen riding on pickup trucks, fleeing their homes in Beit Hanoun and Beit Lahia on Friday, some on Thursday night, as Israel unleashed heavy artillery fire ahead of a possible ground invasion.

"Some of the families will head to UNRWA facilities closer to the Israeli border which are seen as safer," Nisar Sadawi, a journalist in Gaza, told TRT World. The UN refugee agency's schools were also hit by Israeli strikes on May 11 and 12, causing extensive damage to the compounds and at least 29 classrooms.

Israel has bombarded Gaza with artillery and air strikes but stopped short of a ground offensive in the conflict that has now claimed 126 Palestinian lives including 31 children, and wounded more than 900 people.

The UN said around 10,000 people fled their homesfor safety.

Palestinians are sheltering in schools, mosques and other places with limited access to water, food, hygiene, and health services, said UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs.

As the violence intensified, Israel said it was carrying out an attack "in the Gaza Strip" although it later clarified there were no boots on the ground, blaming an "internal communication" problem for the confusion.

Israeli artillery pounded northern Gaza early on Friday, bringing the front lines closer to dense civilian areas.

In northern Gaza, Rafat Tanani, his pregnant wife and four children were killed after an Israeli warplane reduced the building to rubble, residents said. Sadallah Tanani, a relative, said the family was “wiped out from the population register” without warning.

“It was a massacre. My feelings are indescribable,” he said.

Balls of flame

Israeli army spokesperson John Conricus said the country was "prepared, and continue to prepare for various scenarios", describing a ground offensive as "one scenario".

Images early on Friday showed large balls of flame turning the night sky orange in densely packed Gaza, while rockets were seen tracing through the air towards Israel.

The use of artillery fire in Israel’s four-day-old offensive raised the civilian casualties.

The fourth day of heavy bombardments coincided with the start of Eid al Fitr, which marks the end of the Muslim holy fasting month of Ramadan, and saw the faithful pray at mosques and amid the rubble of Gaza's collapsed buildings.

The United Nations said the Security Council would meet on Sunday to address the conflict as the world body's secretary general called for "an immediate de-escalation and cessation of hostilities".

"Too many innocent civilians have already died," Antonio Guterres tweeted. "This conflict can only increase radicalization and extremism in the whole region."

Israeli defences intercept rockets

Hamas sent a heavy barrage of rockets deep into Israel as Israel pounded Gaza with more air strikes and shells.

The Israeli military says more than 1,600 rockets have been fired since Monday, with 400 falling short and landing inside Gaza.