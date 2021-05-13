Fast News

Egyptian intelligence officials say a delegation met with Hamas officials and then crossed into Israel by land to broker a ceasefire.

Smoke rises after Israeli fighter jets conducted air strikes in Gaza City, Gaza on May 13, 2021. (AA)

An Egyptian delegation is in Tel Aviv for talks with Israeli officials as part of efforts to negotiate a ceasefire in the escalating conflict with Gaza, Egyptian intelligence officials have said.

The two officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not allowed to brief the media.

The same delegation met with Hamas officials in Gaza first, they said, and crossed into Israel by land.

Egypt has played a mediating role in the past between the sides.

Late on Wednesday, Egypt's Foreign Minister Sameh Shukry condemned Israeli attacks on Palestinian territory in a phone call with his Israeli counterpart, Gabi Ashkenazi.

He said it was important for both sides to avoid escalation and resorting to military means, according to a readout of the call.

Even as word came of the mediators’ presence, Gaza groups fired a volley of some 100 rockets nearly simultaneously.

There was no immediate reports of damage or casualties — but the barrage appeared aimed at demonstrating that Hamas’ arsenal was still full even after three nights of air strikes and the killing on Wednesday of several Hamas leaders involved in the rocket programme.

Gaza has no formal military and most of its rockets are repurposed or are homemade weapons.

UN Security Council to meet over violence

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visited batteries of the Iron Dome missile defence system, which the military says has intercepted 90 percent of the 1,200 rockets that have reached Israel from Gaza so far.

The previous evening, Israeli TV reported Netanyahu’s Security Cabinet authorised a widening of the offensive and Israel is expected to launch a ground offensive.

The United Nations Security Council will meet privately on Wednesday, diplomats said, to discuss the most serious outbreak of fighting since 2019 between Israel and Gaza groups.

Worried that the region's worst hostilities in years could spiral out of control, the United States is sending an envoy, Hady Amr. Truce efforts by Egypt, Qatar and the United Nations have so far offered no sign of progress.

The current eruption of violence began a month ago in Jerusalem, where heavy-handed Israeli police tactics during Ramadan and the threatened eviction of dozens of Palestinian families by Jewish settlers ignited protests and clashes with police.

Still unclear is how the fighting in Gaza will affect Netanyahu’s political future.

He failed to form a government coalition after inconclusive parliamentary elections in March, and now his political rivals have three weeks to try to form one.

They have courted a small Arab party, but the fighting could hamper those efforts.

