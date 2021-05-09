Dozens of young girls have been buried at a desolate hilltop cemetery in Kabul, a day after a secondary school was targeted in the bloodiest attack in Afghanistan in over a year, leaving more than 50 dead and nearly 150 wounded.

Bodies in wooden coffins were lowered on Sunday into graves one by one by mourners still in a state of shock and fear.

"I rushed to the scene (after the blasts) and found myself in the middle of bodies, their hands and heads cut off and bones smashed," said Mohammad Taqi, a resident of Dasht-e-Barchi, whose two daughters were students at the school but had escaped the attack.

"All of them were girls. Their bodies piled on top of each other."

Dasht-e-Barchi is a west Kabul suburb populated mostly by Hazara Shias.

Relatives buried the dead at a hilltop site known as "Martyrs Cemetery", where victims of attacks against the Hazara community are laid to rest.

Last week the school's students had protested about a lack of teachers and study materials, said Mirza Hussain, a university student from the area.

"But what they got (in return) was a massacre."

Bodies being collected from morgues

Mostly female students were killed or wounded in Dasht-e-Barchi in a series of blasts, officials said.

Families of the victims blamed the Afghan government and Western powers for failing to put an end to violence and the ongoing war.

Bodies were still being collected from morgues as the first burials were conducted in the west of the city. Some families were still searching for missing relatives on Sunday, gathering outside hospitals to read names posted on the walls, and checking morgues.

"The entire night we carried bodies of young girls and boys to a graveyard and prayed for everyone wounded in the attack," said Mohammed Reza Ali, who has been helping families of the victims at a private hospital.

"Why not just kill all of us to put an end to this war?" he said.

US troop withdrawal

On Sunday, civilians and policemen collected books and school bags strewn across a blood-stained road that was busy with shoppers ahead of this year's celebrations for Eid al Fitr next week.

Saturday's blasts came as the United States military continues to pull out its last 2,500 troops from the violence-wracked country despite faltering peace efforts between the Taliban and Afghan government to end a decades-long war.

Interior Ministry spokesperson Tareq Arian told reporters that a car bomb detonated in front of the Sayed Al Shuhada girls school, and when the students rushed out in panic, two more devices exploded.

