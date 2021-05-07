WORLD
3 MIN READ
Alien invasion: Starlink presence in Turkish skies created Twitter buzz
Many Turkish Twitter users have shared images and footage of Starlink satellites passing over the country.
Alien invasion: Starlink presence in Turkish skies created Twitter buzz
Alien invasion: Starlink presence in Turkish skies created Twitter buzz
May 7, 2021

As the Turkish skies glimmered with dozens of flying objects late on Thursday, many people came out with their cameras to record the unusual scene. They shared videos and pictures of those objects on social media platforms, triggering curiosity amongst people.  

Some believed the flying objects were some kind of alien invasion. Others thought they were signs of the Chinese rocket which is expected to tumble back to the earth. 

The US Space Force Command recently announced that it was waiting for an out-of-control Chinese rocket to fall to earth at the weekend.

Twitter was alive with speculation. 

With all kinds of conjecture making the rounds on the social media site, Turkey's Industry and Technology Ministry made it clear that the flying objects were a satellite internet constellation called the Starlink, which is constructed by SpaceX.

The Elon Musk-founded company, SpaceX, aims to send thousands of small satellites into space to form a global broadband system called Starlink.

In a video shared on Twitter, a number of people excitedly counted the glimmering objects seen in the sky from the Turkish tourist town of Bodrum.

Another Turkish user made a witty remark saying the objects were a wedding ceremony of aliens.

Some users however welcomed and greeted the passing of the Starlink chain and described it as a “great moment.”

Recommended

Turkish Industry and Technology Minister Mustafa Varank also shared a picture of Starlink Leo Satellites on his Twitter account, The photo was taken by a Turkish national observatory camera from the southern city of Antalya.

“During the summer months, we will be able to see more of these satellites on clear nights later on. This event is a result of space technology," TUBITAK National Observatory (TUG) Director Sacit Özdemir toldTRT Haber.

TUBITAK explained as to why these Starlink satellites are being seen as glares from the Earth.

“Within the scope of the Starlink Satellite Network Project, artificial satellites are placed in LEO orbits around the Earth over time. Glare caused by the solar panels of these satellites can also be viewed from the ground surface from time to time,” TUBITAK wrote on Twitter.

On the other hand, many in the US have witnessed similar objects in the sky. 

A video shared on Twitter, which was recorded in Auburn Washington, showed clear footage of the Starlink constellation.

They were also spotted in Las Vegas.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Latin Americans flood streets to protest Israel's raid on Gaza-bound aid flotilla
South Korea postpones large-scale military drill due to upcoming APEC summit
Rohingya Muslims plead for help at UN to stop killings in Myanmar
Qatar welcomes Trump's order treating any attack on its territory as a threat to US security
Nondisclosure rules, random polygraph tests: Pentagon looks for ways to curb leaks, internal dissent
Global Sumud becomes latest flotilla intercepted by Israeli forces on way to Gaza
UN 'stole 60 years' from Turkish Cypriots on Cyprus issue: TRNC foreign minister
US Supreme Court prevents Trump from firing fed governor for now
US sanctions alleged Iranian 'weapons networks' after UN reimposes restrictions
Kabul erupts in celebration as internet, mobile services resume after two-day outage
Palestine’s long and torturous relationship with the United Nations
By Fawaz Turki
'Nothing ruled out' if Russian plane breaches European airspace: Macron
Ukrainian wanted in Nord Stream case must remain in custody: Polish court
Israel kills 100 people every day in Gaza: UN
Trump issues executive order pledging US military cover for Qatar
Ethiopia church scaffolding collapse kills at least 36: state media