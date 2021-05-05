Turkey’s National Defence Ministry on Tuesday announced that the country has successfully test fired its home-grown HISAR-A missile in the central province of Aksaray.

Sharing pictures of the system and the moment it fired, the ministry on its Twitter account said that the missiles hit the drone right on target.

HISAR missiles are short range defence weapons developed to protect military bases, ports, facilities, and troops against air-based threats. They provide a low and medium-altitude air defence security system.

The system has a proven ability in being effective against invading aircraft, helicopters, cruise missiles, unmanned aerial vehicles, and air-to-ground missiles.

The project started in 2007 and is part of the Turkish air defence technology HISAR. It is capable of hitting targets within a range of 15 kilometres and at a ten-kilometre altitude.

It allows the armed Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV) to navigate through the low-altitude air space and hit targets with precision by reducing the possibility of getting hit by low-flying helicopters and jets.

It consists of a Self Propelled Autonomous Low Altitude Air Defence Missile System, Missile Launch System, Low Altitude Missile and Missile Transport and a Loading System, which was developed by leading Turkish defence industry companies ASELSAN and ROKETSAN.

The two giants have been working together on the project and they have partnered in the development process of HISAR as both of them are Turkish defence equipment manufacturers.

HISAR-A can detect and track targets day and night, and in bad weather conditions with the help of positioning and direction finding systems. It can easily integrate with the wider defence system and has a potent friend-enemy recognition system.

In March 2019, it had a hundred percent success rate in testing while hitting a high-speed target aircraft. HISAR-A also hit a second target with the change of engagement after it fired at the first one.