Illegal Israeli settlers have attacked a Palestinian village in the occupied West Bank overnight, setting brush fires and hurling stones, Palestinian officials and an Israeli rights group said.

It appeared to be a revenge attack after three Israelis were wounded in a drive-by shooting at a nearby traffic junction on Sunday.

The Israeli human rights group B'Tselem said on Monday that dozens of settlers attacked the village of Jaloud.

It circulated videos showing the fires, with people shouting in the background.

Israeli security forces arrested 11 Palestinians and four people were wounded by rubber bullets, B'Tselem said.

Ghassan Daghlas, a Palestinian Authority official who monitors settlement activity in the northern West Bank, provided a similar account, saying the villagers had come out to defend the village after the settlers attacked.

Number of locations ignited

The Israeli military said Israeli settlers and Palestinians hurled rocks at each other outside the village and that "a number of locations were ignited."

It did not provide details on what triggered the violence. It said around 10 people were detained, but did not identify them.

Israeli soldiers on Sunday killed a 60-year-old Palestinian woman in Bethlehem on Sunday, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.

The official Palestinian WAFA news agency, citing a security source, said the incident occurred at a junction near the Israeli settlement bloc of Gush Etzion.

Radical Israeli settlers have been known to carry out so-called "price tag" attacks on Palestinian communities in response to violence or perceived Israeli plans to restrict settlement activity.