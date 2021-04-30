With the number of daily coronavirus cases in India hitting record highs, Muslims in several parts of the country have turned mosques and madrassas (Islamic schools) into Covid-19 care facilities to aid patients.

India has been witnessing a staggering surge in infections of more than 300,000 daily since April 22, which has severely strained the country’s health system, leading to massive shortages of hospital beds, oxygen and critical drugs.

But amid the chaos, Muslim organisations are coming forward to help the people struggling with infection in the holy month of Ramadan.

READ MORE: Here is what you need to know about India's Covid-19 B.1.617 variant

Covid care facilities

In the Western state of Gujarat, administrators running a Darul Uloom, or Islamic seminary, in the city of Vadodara have created a Covid care facility consisting of — oxygen fitted beds — and isolation wards within the campus.

“The cases are rising rapidly and the demand for hospital beds is huge. We decided to open the facility because we want to help people,” its principal, Mufti Arif Abbas, told Anadolu Agency over the phone.

“The facility has been running since last week, and we have been able to provide treatment to a good number of people,” he added.

A portion of a mosque in Vadodara has also been converted into a Covid facility.

“We have hired doctors to run the 50-bed centre,” Irfan Sheikh, one of the committee members of the Jahangirpura Mosque, told Anadolu Agency.

He said the centre is equipped with oxygen as well.

“The situation around compelled us to take the step,” he added.

In the capital New Delhi, where hospitals are facing an acute shortage of oxygen, many clerics have announced that they are setting up isolation centres for patients

READ MORE: India Covid crisis: Supply deficits, donor aid and appeals for data

Supply helpline

Other than these facilities, Muslim groups in India have also started helpline numbers to provide leads about beds and oxygen supplies.

There have been desperate calls on social media about shortages of beds and oxygen across the country.