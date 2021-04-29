Psychological dramas on Turkish television have enjoyed a marked increase over the past year.

Since last autumn, three programs of this genre have been broadcast on separate channels, each achieving some of the highest ratings according to TV audience ratings.

Interestingly, all three have been adapted from Turkish psychiatrist Gulseren Budayicioglu’s books and her clinical experiences and memories. First let's take a look at what the shows are about, and then get into why so many people are glued to their screens.

The Innocents (Masumlar Apartmani)

The Innocents (Masumlar Apartmani) has been airing on TRT 1, Turkey’s national television network. The show is based on a true story inspired by Budayicioglu’s "Inside the Medallion" novel.

Inci, who lives with her protective grandfather and brother, is involved in an accident. After that, she gets to know a handsome and charismatic businessman, Han, whose life is filled with painful memories.

After returning from the US, Han devotes his life to his sisters and father, who suffer from psychological problems due to a family history of tragic traumas.

Han’s older sister Safiye is the main victim of the family’s traumatic past and suffers from obsessive compulsive disorder (OCD), an affliction which sees her cleaning everything with soap, as well as her own body, at least four times a day.

The other sister, Gulben, who still wets her bed despite being a young woman, tries to help Safiye ease her pain. Neriman, the youngest sister, harms herself by stretching her skin until it bleeds.

Safiye and Gulben, whose lives are full of obsessions, fear losing their siblings the most.

After Inci falls in love with Han, his family secrets await her.

The Red Room (Kirmizi Oda)

This series takes us inside a therapist’s office, where many viewers experience the sorts of private conversations that take place between a psychiatrist and their clients, a confidentiality breach forbidden in real life.

In each episode, three clients sit in the so-called “red room” to receive help about their problems. Throughout the series, the effects of psychological violence is candidly discussed.

The Girl in Window (Camdaki Kiz)

Nalan is a beautiful young woman whose warmth attracts love from everyone. She has graduated with honours from the best schools, and begun her working life as an architect in Turkey’s largest hotel chain. Nalan then falls in love with Sedat, who owns the hotel company.

At first, Nalan and Sedat begin to walk hand in hand with hope, thinking that they are moving away from the dark secrets which colour their pasts. But they can’t escape them for long.

Both leading characters have ongoing family problems which they have repressed - especially Nalan’s mom, Feride, who has OCD and always puts pressure on her daughter.

Feride, while very fond of her family, is extremely controlling. If something happens without her involvement, she reacts harshly. Feride’s behaviour stems from a trauma she experienced in the past, which she keeps secret.

Nalan suffers the most from this trauma. Feride, who forces Nalan into a corset tight enough to take her breath away, says, "You must protect yourself from the men. You will not let anyone touch you until you appear in front of the registrar of marriages.”

On the other hand, Sedat, who believes he’s failed to live up to his father’s expectations, is also dogged by his own difficult childhood memories.

Increasing popularity

Psychologist Elvan Cevik spoke to TRT World about the dramas being shown on Turkish media channels.