Sri Lanka’s government has approved a proposal to ban face veils in public places, a move that critics say overwhelmingly targets the Muslim minority in the island state.

The decision hasn’t been implemented yet and needs a final nod from the parliament, where President Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s Buddhist nationalist Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) party has a majority.

Minister of Public Security Sarath Weerasekara first announced the government's intention to ban face veils in March, calling burqas “a sign of religious extremism” with a “direct impact on national security.”

Covering one’s head with a scarf is common praticse among Muslim women in several countries but in some cultures burqas are also common, a garment that covers the face and body, when they go out.

A temporary ban on such veils was introduced after the 2019 Easter attacks in which miltiants belonging to an extremist Muslim group targeted churches and hotels in suicide attacks that left more than 250 people dead.

But Sri Lanka’s Muslim community, which makes up 10 percent of the 22 million population, has complained of facing discmrimination at the hands of the Sinhalese Buddhist majority.

Extremist Buddhists, some of whom are linked to Gotabaya’s party, have attacked Muslim homes and mosques in last few years.

Gotabaya, along with his elder brother Mahinda Rajapaksa, who is the prime minister, is under international pressure to investigate military officers who committed human rights violations during the 40-year long war with ethnic Tamils, which ended in 2009.

The United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) recently passed a resolution to collect evidence, which can be used to prosecute people behind wartime atrocities.

Colombo was widely criticised for stopping the burials of the Covid-19 patients and forcing cremations instead. The decision was seen as targeting Muslims who bury their dead.