While fasting in the holy month of Ramadan, I thought to myself: Why does the notion of hunger have such a strong chord within us?

One can say that it is obvious: humans need food to survive. But it is much more than survival. It is about freedom and equality as well.

How is it just for a human who is hungry and the body is weak to compete with someone who is well-fed, strong and present in mind? How can a human aspire to achieve her or his full potential when her or his mind is occupied by physiological survival?

Over the years, I have learned that Ramadan is not at all about deprivation. Instead, it is about expressing gratitude. But I have also learned that it is about food security and the need for sustainable food systems.

The unhealthy state of food systems

Food systems are about the governance and economics of food production, how this affects our natural resource use, as well as how food impacts each of us and our community.

Considering the Covid-19 pandemic, food systems are at the crossroads of human well-being, economic development and the environment. Empty shelves in supermarkets can be frightening. Not just in cities, rural areas have too experienced empty fields and barns or loss of perishable produce and accumulation of non-perishable produce.

On top of that, the world economy is exposed to health and financial shocks from the climate crisis. We must improve the current food systems to drive economic growth sustainably and save the earth from environmental collapse.

There is evidence that food supply chains falter in the face of external shocks. The United Nations’ Food and Agriculture Organization and the World Food Program (WFP) anticipate that a ‘hunger pandemic’ may soon top the Covid-19 pandemic.

The virus has shut down more than half the world in just a few weeks. More crises of the same or increased scale may happen again. Unfortunately, it is the poor and vulnerable who are affected the most. According to the WFP’s latest State of Food Security and Nutrition in the World, in 2018, approximately 820 million people went to bed hungry. A third lacked essential nutrients.

Up to a third of the food we produced was wasted. Today, malnourished people around the world are disproportionately suffering the consequences of the pandemic. The human toll comes with substantial economic costs, including lost incomes and the rise of unemployment rates.