British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell has pleaded not guilty to federal sex trafficking charges in the case accusing her of helping the late financier Jeffrey Epstein recruit and sexually abuse girls.

Maxwell, 59, entered her plea through her lawyer before US District Judge Alison Nathan in Manhattan.

The charges had been included in an eight-count indictment unveiled on March 29. It was the first time Maxwell had faced a judge in person since her arrest last July.

Prosecutors have accused Maxwell of grooming and paying a girl who, starting at age 14, gave Epstein nude massages and engaged in sex acts with him from 2001 to 2004, and said the girl recruited others to offer erotic massages.

Maxwell previously pleaded not guilty to charges she helped Epstein recruit and groom three other girls for him to sexually abuse from 1994 to 1997, and committed perjury.

Epstein, 66, killed himself in a Manhattan jail in August 2019, one month after being arrested on sex trafficking charges.

Maxwell's trial remains scheduled for July 12 provided a courtroom is available, but her lawyers are seeking a months-long delay because of the new charges, a request prosecutors oppose.

"Ghislaine is looking forward to that trial," a spokesman, David Markus, said after the arraignment. "She's looking forward to fighting and she will fight."

Nathan has not decided whether to delay the trial, but said she wants to start as close as possible to July 12 if there were no delay.

Maxwell faces up to 80 years in prison if convicted on all charges.

The two perjury counts would be handled separately in a second trial.

Bail appeal

Friday's hearing marked the first time Maxwell has publicly appeared in person since her arrest last July at her home in New Hampshire.

Prosecutors said she had been hiding out, while Maxwell's lawyers said she moved there to escape incessant negative media publicity. Since her arrest, she has been jailed in Brooklyn.