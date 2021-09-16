WORLD
Dozens killed in air strike, militant ambush in northeastern Nigeria
Nine people killed, 23 others wounded in Yobe State in aerial strike carried out by Nigerian air force. In neighbouring Borno province, 16 government troops killed in militant ambush.
Nigerian army is battling militant insurgents in several areas including northeastern Yobe State. / Reuters Archive
September 16, 2021

Nine people have been killed and 23 others wounded in a village in Nigeria's northeastern Yobe State that was hit by an air strike carried out by the Nigerian air force.

Seperately, militants in neighbouring Borno province killed at least 16 Nigerian troops in a deadly ambush. 

The deaths and injuries in Yobe State were announced by the state's emergency response agency on Thursday.

Nigeria is battling militant insurgents in the area. 

The air force said earlier it may have killed and wounded civilians while pursuing insurgents in Yobe and that it was investigating the incident.

Militants kill 16 Nigerian troops

At least 16 Nigerian soldiers and two anti-rebel militia were killed in an ambush by Daesh-allied fighters in northeastern Borno state, two military sources told AFP news agency.

Wednesday's attack was one of the deadliest by Islamic State West Africa Province (or ISWAP) this year on Nigeria's armed forces, who have been battling a grinding 12-year insurgency in the country's northeast.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
