The Syrian war has been a calamity by any measure. From a brutal crackdown that provoked an insurgency to the entry of two world powers, two regional powers, and thousands of international fighters, the conflict has uprooted two-thirds of Syria’s population, about half of those forced abroad.

It’s no surprise that the Assad regime has clung on at Damascus even as much of the remaining country is either foreign-controlled or aflame. This month marks forty years since the February 1982 massacre at Hama, which snuffed out five years of opposition through shock and awe.

Decades later, in the crackdown of 2011, Bashar Assad followed the precedent that his father Hafez had set at Hama: exploiting a cunning foreign policy that made the regime indispensable to any number of foreign powers, as insurance for pharaonic-level domestic repression.

The Assads’ cynical foreign policy has repeatedly given the lie to pious protestations of international accountability and justice, and Syria – both the state and its population – has paid the price for the regime’s hold.

It was common in the early 2010s to hear comparisons between Libya, whose quixotic leader Muammar Gaddafi fell prey to a foreign-assisted revolt, and Syria. Such comparisons missed a key point: Gaddafi’s forty years of unpredictability had cost him international support, and though several countries, notably Russia, protested the haste with which his opposition received foreign support, none would step in on his behalf.

In contrast, the Assads made themselves regionally indispensable not only to Moscow, with whom they have had a long and close relationship but even to Washington, whose love-hate relationship always slides to preservation in a crunch.

Far from a Libya-style regime change, many signs pointed to the United States abandoning attempts to remove Assad early on, due to a multitude of reasons. This relationship with the United States was inherited from Hafez Assad, whose seizure of power in 1970 was the climax of a decade of instability in Syrian politics, the last among a dizzying number of coups and mutinies.

The military that had come to dominate Syrian politics had been itself riddled with factions. The Baath party that supposedly provided the ideological impetus to Assad’s faction had gone into opposition abroad. This led many observers to call 1960s Damascus a neo-Baath regime comprised of competing officers, mainly from Syria’s minorities.

As in the present day, when his opposition to mainly purportedly extremist militants makes Bashar a known quantity in international spheres, during the 1970s Hafez exploited regional apprehensions about Palestinian armed groups. Like his rivals in Amman and Cairo, Hafez saw them as a destabilising influence – that could drag them into war with Israel, or disrupt internal politics – and thus had to be kept subordinate to state interests.

He thus particularly tried to undermine the significant Fatah faction, wielding rival groups as a counterweight and constantly manipulating divisions in the Palestinian ranks. Despite Syria’s history of wars with Israel, Assad was seen, in comparison to the Palestinians, as a necessary evil by Tel Aviv and its major backer, the United States. The same holds today with the Syrian opposition.